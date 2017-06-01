 
House and Office Furniture Installation

 
 
NAIROBI, Kenya - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- We all have that one friend who claims to know everything. Approach them with an issue about your car and they will always have a solution. Mind you, it might not be the right solution. Ask them about Czechoslovakia's politics and I'm sure they'll have multiple answers. Try asking them about the latest gadget in the market and I guarantee you they 'know'. What I have learnt to do with such friends is have my Google search ready. Do not get me wrong, I don't claim that the internet is the gospel truth. But one just needs to verify a few things with these types of friends.

Furniture installation can be interesting, especially if you know how to handle your tools. Joining parts (hurrah to the Lego lovers), and seeing the finished product can be quite satisfying. Believe me, I have done it and the results were impressive. If only we had Oscars or Grammy's for the best installed furniture, sigh.

However, it can be taxing if you don't have the right tools, or helpers to assist you as you install your furniture. Just imagine having to assemble a set of furniture that you have imported. The pieces arrive in well packed boxes. As you unwrap the boxes, you realize that the manual is in a foreign language and yes, you don't know that language! Then along comes that friend we mentioned above. He/she might not admit defeat so you'll have a rough time installing your furniture. They might even refuse to contact us yet they know very well that we offer furniture installation services.

Furniture installation might be fun as you do it with your spouse/partner. It might be extra fun if you are assembling a stool or a coffee table (but what about a truck-load of furniture?). It might not be fun when fatigue and frustrations set in. Now, can you imagine assembling furniture for several office blocks? This is where we come in as Nellions by doing the following (https://nellions.co.ke/services/furniture-installation/)

