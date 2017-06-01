Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market is accounted for $0.78 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $1.26 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. The clinical advantages of CRRT Techniques are the primary factors favoring the market growth. Furthermore, rapidly increasing aging population, rising number of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) patients and technological advancements & new product launches are the factors influencing the market growth. However, high complexity & procedural costs of CRRT therapy, inconsistent reimbursement scenario in European countries and lack of trained ICU nurses are the factors restraining the market growth.In 2015, dialysate and replacement fluids segment has the dominant share in global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) products market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The dominance is due to its higher demand during CRRT procedure, and improvisation and commercialization of advanced renal replacement solutions. Based on modality, Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH) segment has the leading market share in 2015 and Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF) segment is expected to witness high growth rate.Europe has the largest regional market for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) due to approval of CRRT machine and anti-coagulants for multiple applications, rapidly increasing aging population and increasing prevalence of AKI patients. Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth on account of rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets such as India and China.Some of the key players in the global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market include Infomed SA, Toray Medical Company Limited, Baxter International, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Medica S.P.A., Medical Components, Inc., Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Covidien, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, NxStage Medical, Inc., Bellco S.R.L. and B. Braun Melsungen AG.• CRRT Systems• Dialysate and Replacement Fluids• CRRT Disposableso Bloodlineso Hemofilterso Other Disposables• Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF)• Slow Continuous Ultrafiltration (SCUF)• Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis (CVVHD)• Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH)• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/continuous-renal-replacement-therapy-crrt-market