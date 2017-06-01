 
News By Tag
* CRRT Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gaithersburg
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321


Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates to 2022

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* CRRT Market

Industry:
* Publishing

Location:
* Gaithersburg - Maryland - US

Subject:
* Reports

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market is accounted for $0.78 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $1.26 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. The clinical advantages of CRRT Techniques are the primary factors favoring the market growth. Furthermore, rapidly increasing aging population, rising number of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) patients and technological advancements & new product launches are the factors influencing the market growth. However, high complexity & procedural costs of CRRT therapy, inconsistent reimbursement scenario in European countries and lack of trained ICU nurses are the factors restraining the market growth.

In 2015, dialysate and replacement fluids segment has the dominant share in global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) products market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The dominance is due to its higher demand during CRRT procedure, and improvisation and commercialization of advanced renal replacement solutions. Based on modality, Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH) segment has the leading market share in 2015 and Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF) segment is expected to witness high growth rate.

Europe has the largest regional market for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) due to approval of CRRT machine and anti-coagulants for multiple applications, rapidly increasing aging population and increasing prevalence of AKI patients. Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth on account of rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets such as India and China.

Some of the key players in the global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market include Infomed SA, Toray Medical Company Limited, Baxter International, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Medica S.P.A., Medical Components, Inc., Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Covidien, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, NxStage Medical, Inc., Bellco S.R.L. and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/continuous-renal-replac...

Products Covered:
• CRRT Systems
• Dialysate and Replacement Fluids
• CRRT Disposables
o Bloodlines
o Hemofilters
o Other Disposables

Modalities Covered:
• Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF)
• Slow Continuous Ultrafiltration (SCUF)
• Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis (CVVHD)
• Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH)

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
•  Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/continuous-renal-replacement-therapy-crrt-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@strategymrc.com Email Verified
Tags:CRRT Market
Industry:Publishing
Location:Gaithersburg - Maryland - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stratistics Market Research Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share