News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market Outlook 2022
RNCOS has recently added a new Market Research Report titled, "Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market Outlook 2022" to its report gallery. This report provides extensive research on Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market.
As per RNCOS report "Global Hemophilia Therapeutics Market By Drug (Advate, NovoSeven, Kogenate, Feiba), By Type of Hemophilia, By Treatment (On-Demand, Prophylaxis)
The global hemophilia therapeutics market has been segmented on the basis of type of hemophilia, i.e. Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, and Others. Hemophilia A occupies the largest share in the global hemophilia therapeutics market, owing to the highest prevalence of this type of hemophilia. Moreover, strong pipeline of drugs for Hemophilia A is also helping its market to grow all across the globe.
Furthermore, the global hemophilia therapeutics market has also been segmented on the basis of type of treatment. According to the report, the treatment for hemophilia can either be an on-demand treatment or a prophylaxis treatment. Currently, on-demand treatment dominates the global hemophilia therapeutics market, as patients usually go for treatment only when bleeding episodes occur. However, prophylaxis is forecasted to be the fastest growing segment owing to the requirement of better management of bleeding episodes.
Similarly, the market has also been segmented on the basis of type of therapy into replacement therapy and immune tolerance induction therapy. Apart from these types of therapies, efforts are also being made by various pharmaceutical and biotech companies to develop gene therapy for the treatment of hemophilia. Gene therapy is an evolving field which focuses on correcting defective genes in order to cure genetic diseases, such as hemophilia. Use of gene therapy for hemophilia treatment is a promising option, as hemophilia is caused due to a single genetic defect. Even a minimal success from this procedure can mean significant improvement in quality of life for patients. Numerous companies, such as BioMarin Pharmaceuticals and uniQure, are carrying out clinical trials for gene therapies for the treatment of hemophilia. Hence, gene therapy presents great opportunities for the growth of global hemophilia therapeutics market in the coming years.
Based on geography, the report divides the market into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In 2016, North America accounted for the largest share in the global hemophilia therapeutics market. Moreover, the report also highlights various mergers and acquisitions taking place in the global hemophilia therapeutics industry. The pipeline of hemophilia drugs have also been mentioned in the report.
The last section of the report discusses about the prominent players in global hemophilia therapeutics market. A brief business overview and financial information about each of these players has been provided, along with their product portfolios and product pipeline. The recent developments of every player have also been presented in the report. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the global hemophilia therapeutics market.
For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/
Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/
ABOUT RNCOS
RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.
Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse