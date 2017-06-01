News By Tag
Reliance Group to re-launch its Video on Demand Service BigFlix
Reliance Group's media and entertainment arm, this time launched BigFlix at the rate of Rs 50 per month, aiming customers across South Asia. The project is re-launched because of the rise of high-speed internet and entry of International players like Netflix and Amazon Prime in the Indian market. With people's tilt towards the Video-on-Demand, BigFlix is hoping to make it big in the industry this time.
"Bigflix will provide more than 2,000 films from banners including Viacom, Phantom, Walt Disney, Dharma and Rajshri among others," said the Chief Executive Officer, Amit Khanduja.
The subscription rate of Rs 50 is for unlimited access. Pirated content is still available in the VoD market in our country, which states that it is still at a nascent stage. However, after 4G entering the Indian market sooner than expected, a number of hours spent on watching video content is set to rise further.
"The objective is not to only look at Indian audience but also in the global market. There is an audience in regions such as North America and the Middle East to watch a Hindi film. The knowledge and understanding we gained over the years to map the audience will help us. And definitely the Indian market is on fire now with the internet connectivity, that will also help us." said Shibasish Sarkar, the Chief Operating Officer of Reliance Entertainment, at the launch.
