Connecting entrepreneurs with angel investors

The launch of the Dottedlink.com angel investor survey drive
 
 
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Dottedlink.com is an online subscription platform created to assist small business owners and entrepreneurs connect with and better understand angel investors and their investment requirements. The site will be launching an angel investor survey drive on the 7th of June 2017.

The Dottedlink platform works by having angel investors answer a basic set of questions related to the companies they're interested in financing. The information collected through the angel investor survey is then used to compile detailed reports for entrepreneurs to use.

For a minimal monthly fee of $5, entrepreneurs receive unlimited access to reports drafted by the Dottedlink team. Reports are released regularly with updated information from a wide range of angel investors from different regions.

This benefits entrepreneurs in that they receive in-depth knowledge of an angel investors' requirements. In turn, angel Investors are connected with entrepreneurs who are thoroughly familiar with their investment requirements and have since improved their businesses to meet them.

The Dottedlink platform is designed specifically for entrepreneurs looking to improve their businesses and obtain angel investment funding from qualified angel investors. Angel investors can access the Dottedlink angel investors survey through the following link: https://dottedlink.com/investor-survey/

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Zipho Mkhize at zipho@dottedlink.com
Tags:Angel Investors, Entrepreneurs, Small Business
Industry:Investment
Location:Johannesburg - Gauteng - South Africa
