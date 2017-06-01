News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Connecting entrepreneurs with angel investors
The launch of the Dottedlink.com angel investor survey drive
The Dottedlink platform works by having angel investors answer a basic set of questions related to the companies they're interested in financing. The information collected through the angel investor survey is then used to compile detailed reports for entrepreneurs to use.
For a minimal monthly fee of $5, entrepreneurs receive unlimited access to reports drafted by the Dottedlink team. Reports are released regularly with updated information from a wide range of angel investors from different regions.
This benefits entrepreneurs in that they receive in-depth knowledge of an angel investors' requirements. In turn, angel Investors are connected with entrepreneurs who are thoroughly familiar with their investment requirements and have since improved their businesses to meet them.
The Dottedlink platform is designed specifically for entrepreneurs looking to improve their businesses and obtain angel investment funding from qualified angel investors. Angel investors can access the Dottedlink angel investors survey through the following link: https://dottedlink.com/
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Zipho Mkhize at zipho@dottedlink.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse