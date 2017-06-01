 
New custom home builder in Kelowna has come up with new projects to meet rising demand

Get your dream house ready on time with the help of the new custom home builder in Kelowna. Consult with the home remodeling experts and see what they have to offer to get a new modish look to your house.
 
 
KELOWNA, British Columbia - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Hartley Homes & Consulting is a leading new custom home builder in Kelowna which has come up with all new housing projects to meet the demands of people. The company has recently started building and selling new residential buildings to eliminate frustration of new home buyers.

"Our expert team is working in synchronization with customers so that we can get ideas about what people exactly want", said the owner of Hartley Homes & Consulting while speaking about their new plans and ventures in a recently held press meeting. The company has emerged as the number one new custom home builder in Kelowna. They believe in transparent costing with zero hidden charges. This is the main USP of Hartley Homes' popularity. The company is well known to design custom homes and let people enjoy their stay back in their homes with style and comfort. "If you are looking for something exceptional and get a new customized look for your domicile, you must get in touch with our experts", said the marketing head of Hartley Homes & Consulting. http://www.hartleyhomes.ca/services/custom-new-home-build...

Hartley Homes & Consulting prides itself as the best new custom home builder in Kelowna which promises to that your shelter home remains new and modish forever. "We understand that your money is important for you and we will never let you pay anything extra to get a new customized look to your rooms", said the owner of Hartley Homes & Consulting while addressing the customers and prospects. To know more about the company, its services and charges, do care to visit their website or call 250 808 1148. Talk to the experts to get your dream home ready in your set time. https://www.edocr.com/v/q6gl2b4o/austincalvinusa/custom-n...

Contact
Hartley Homes
***@hartleyhomes.ca
End
Source:Hartley Homes
Email:***@hartleyhomes.ca
