News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
'Past Attendee List' Released in Advance of Third Annual Airborne ISR Conference
Military intelligence event, Airborne ISR will return to London this October
A past attendee list has been uploaded on the conference website to give prospective delegates the chance to see who they can expect to meet and network with this October. 2015-2016 attendees included over 45 leading military organisations, including: BAE Systems, DSTL, French Air Force, General Atomics Systems Integration, Harris Corporation, Leonardo, Niteworks, RAF, Raytheon, Royal Netherlands Air Force, Saab AB, Safran Electronics & Defense, Saudia Arabia MoD, Spanish Air Force, United States Air Force and more.
Visit the download centre to view the full list of past attendees by organisation, job title and country: https://www.smi-
Reasons to attend Airborne ISR 2017:
1. Hear from those at the forefront of Airborne ISR operations and capability, including the United States Air Force, Royal Air Force, Joint Forces Command UK, French Air Force and German MoD
2. Gain an update on the development of NATO's key joint ISR platforms, including the Allied Ground Surveillance programme and AWACS
3. Explore future research and development in the ISR space, with perspectives from the DSTL, Fraunhofer, ONERA and TNO
4. Deliberate the potential for multi-source data to contribute to the single intelligence picture at the pre-conference workshop on: 'Every Platform a Sensor' Led by British experts in defence, aerospace and security; QinetiQ.
The full event agenda is also available on the event website.
A special rate of £899 is available to government and acting military personnel. With this biggest early bird discount, still available; register by the 30th June to save a further £200.
Airborne ISR 2017
25-26 October
London, United Kingdom
---- END ----
Proudly sponsored by Galleon Embedded Computing, for information on exhibiting and branding packages available, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-
To register online, visit: https://www.smi-
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
Contact
Shannon Cargan
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse