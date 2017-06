'Past Attendee List' Released in Advance of Third Annual Airborne ISR Conference

Military intelligence event, Airborne ISR will return to London this October

Taking place in Central London on the 25th and 26th October, Airborne ISR 2017 returns to further explore the tactics and technologies at the forefront of ISR operations. With presentations and focused panel discussion's providing updates on: Future capability development, ISR operations, ISR training and personnel development, NATO joint ISR and more. 2015-2016 attendees, including: BAE Systems, DSTL, French Air Force, General Atomics Systems Integration, Harris Corporation, Leonardo, Niteworks, RAF, Raytheon, Royal Netherlands Air Force, Saab AB, Safran Electronics & Defense, Saudia Arabia MoD, Spanish Air Force, United States Air Force and more. 1. Hear from those at the forefront of Airborne ISR operations and capability, including the United States Air Force, Royal Air Force, Joint Forces Command UK, French Air Force and German MoD 2. Gain an update on the development of NATO's key joint ISR platforms, including the Allied Ground Surveillance programme and AWACS 3. Explore future research and development in the ISR space, with perspectives from the DSTL, Fraunhofer, ONERA and TNO 4. Deliberate the potential for multi-source data to contribute to the single intelligence picture at the pre-conference workshop on: 'Every Platform a Sensor' Led by British experts in defence, aerospace and security; QinetiQ.