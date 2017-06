RNCOS has recently added a new Market Research Report titled, "Global Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market Outlook to 2023" to its report gallery. This report provides extensive research on Global Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market.

Endometrial Carcinoma is a common form of cancer of the female reproductive system that initiates in the lining of the uterus. According to the American Cancer Society, endometrial cancer is also the most common cancer of the female reproductive organs in the US. About 60,050 new cases of cancer of uterus were estimated to be diagnosed during 2016, and about 10,470 women died from cancers of the uterine body during the same year.Early detection of endometrial cancer helps in the selection of proper treatment options. Endometrial Cancer can be treated by one or combination of therapies, such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, and surgery. Most of the physicians generally recommend combination treatments because chemotherapy alone has conventionally been deemed ineffective. Furthermore, adjuvant radiation therapy is ideal in patients who have diagnosed with Stage I or II endometrial cancer. Radiation Therapy is also recommended in patients who have undergone the surgery to avoid the relapse of endometrial cancer.According to the RNCOS report entitled "", the Endometrial Cancer therapeutics market is poised to reach approximately US$ 27 Billion by 2023.