SDA Bocconi School of Management on the European Podium for Custom Programs
"Of the top 10-15 positions in this ranking, it is noteworthy that the executive education market is far more global than that of MBAs – with a much wider mix in terms of nationalities,"
SDA Bocconi, furthermore, is 1st in the world for the preparation of courses (how the school interacts with companies and how their ideas are integrated into programs), 2nd in the world for the quality of teaching methods and materials and 2nd for the effectiveness of follow-up for participants after the course.
"This achievement rewards our commitment to developing relationships of true partnership with companies, carefully designing educational activities perfectly tailored to their needs and paying close attention to all stages of relationships with them – from preparing the courses to the follow-up with the participants,"
Mr. Alessandro Giuliani, Managing Director of MISB Bocconi, the offshore location of SDA Bocconi in India said, "India is a world by itself, growing at pace which is faster than any other big country, with the highest number of market disruptions:
The ranking measures the quality of open and customized programs through various parameters, 80% evaluated on the basis of judgments provided by participants and companies. The position in the final ranking is calculated by averaging the scores in the two distinct tables. In the ranking for open programs, SDA Bocconi ranks 33rd in the world, gaining 6 positions, and 17th in Europe. In the overall ranking, SDA Bocconi School of Management ranks 8th in Europe and 14th in the world, rising 4 positions.
Source: https://www.misbbocconi.com/
About MISB Bocconi
MISB Bocconi- An International Business School (https://www.misbbocconi.com/
