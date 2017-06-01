 
SDA Bocconi School of Management on the European Podium for Custom Programs

 
 
MUMBAI, India - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- In the Financial Times Ranking 2017, SDA Bocconi school of management is placed 3rd in Europe and 4th Worldwide (http://rankings.ft.com/businessschoolrankings/executive-education-customised-2017) for customized programs, according to the opinion of managers and companies.

"Of the top 10-15 positions in this ranking, it is noteworthy that the executive education market is far more global than that of MBAs – with a much wider mix in terms of nationalities," stressed Giuseppe Soda, Dean of SDA Bocconi school of management. "This renders our result more valuable as it is set in a truly global competition."

SDA Bocconi, furthermore, is 1st in the world for the preparation of courses (how the school interacts with companies and how their ideas are integrated into programs), 2nd in the world for the quality of teaching methods and materials and 2nd for the effectiveness of follow-up for participants after the course.

"This achievement rewards our commitment to developing relationships of true partnership with companies, carefully designing educational activities perfectly tailored to their needs and paying close attention to all stages of relationships with them – from preparing the courses to the follow-up with the participants," declared Soda. "The relational aspect is also accompanied by the rigor of teaching, thanks to the contribution and integration of Bocconi's research in the courses, the innovation in teaching methods, thanks to a mix of traditional and distance learning that we have undertaken for some time, and original content – with the addition of that typically Italian creativity and imagination."

Mr. Alessandro Giuliani, Managing Director of MISB Bocconi, the offshore location of SDA Bocconi in India said, "India is a world by itself, growing at pace which is faster than any other big country, with the highest number of market disruptions: Bocconi being also the number 1 in the world in interaction with companies and how their ideas are integrated into programs, is the best possible academic partner for corporates in this part of the world, and one of the reasons why five years ago we chose India as our first offshore location."

The ranking measures the quality of open and customized programs through various parameters, 80% evaluated on the basis of judgments provided by participants and companies. The position in the final ranking is calculated by averaging the scores in the two distinct tables. In the ranking for open programs, SDA Bocconi ranks 33rd in the world, gaining 6 positions, and 17th in Europe. In the overall ranking, SDA Bocconi School of Management ranks 8th in Europe and 14th in the world, rising 4 positions.

Source: https://www.misbbocconi.com/

About MISB Bocconi

MISB Bocconi- An International Business School (https://www.misbbocconi.com/), located in Mumbai, is the world's only offshore presence of Università Bocconi, one of Europe's premier universities. MISB Bocconi offers Post-Graduate program in Business and Executive Education, designed and taught by the faculty of SDA Bocconi, Milan, Italy. SDA Bocconi, the management school of Università Bocconi, is one of the selected business schools worldwide to have received, for its MBA program, all three of the prestigious international accreditations—AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), EQUIS (European Quality Improvement System), and AMBA (Association of MBAs).
