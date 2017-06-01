Green Building Materials Market - Industry, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2016–2024

News By Tag
Green Building Materials Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2016–2024
Some of the major advantages that green building provide as compared to conventional buildings are efficient technology usage, easy maintenance, improved air quality, water and energy efficiency, and high return on investment. These building also ensure temperature moderation, waste reduction, water conservation, and improved physical and help improve mental health of the inhabitants.
Increasing health concerns among people, growing responsibility and concerns towards environment safety and increasing demand for efficient energy usage is expected to drive the growth of green building materials market over the forecast period (2016–2024)
Green Building Materials Market Outlook – Rising Concerns Regarding Environment Safety to Fuel Market Growth
The growing concerns regarding the environment safety is in turn expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. Growing concern towards environmental safety, such as concerns regarding water wastage, inclination towards conservation of natural resources and protection of biodiversity fuels growth of the global green building materials market. Various dedicated regulatory bodies such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) have green building ratings and certification programs and have formed guidelines pertaining to green building construction. Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) is an environmental safety regulatory tool used by the United Nations for encouraging adoption of renewable materials in the construction sector. Another popular research institute dedicated towards sustainable development and environmental safety in India and South Asia is TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute).
Product innovation is one of the key strategies adopted by the leading players in the green building materials market. Manufacturers are focusing on adding solar thermal cladding and bio-plastics. In 2016, Gunlocke, a furniture manufacturer introduced Myco Board. This new ecofriendly product offers cost-effective, environment friendly solutions for interior products. Some of the major companies operating in the global green building materials market are Alumasc Group Plc, AMVIC Building Systems, Binderholz gmbh, Bauder Ltd, BASF SE, and Interface
Green Building Materials Market Taxonomy
On the basis of product type, the global market is segmented into:
· Interior Products
· Exterior Products
· Solar products
· Others
On the basis of applications, the global market is segmented into:
· Insulation
· Framing
· Roofing
· Interior Finishing
· Exterior Siding
· Others
On the basis of end user, the global market is segmented into:
· Healthcare centers
· R&D centers
· Education
· Public facilities
· Residential
· Others
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.
