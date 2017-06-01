News By Tag
Conscious Food – reinforces its commitment to the organic and natural food movement in India
Conscious Food, set up in 1990, is India's pioneering company in natural & organic food.
To further boost the movement, Conscious Food has taken a number of significant steps. It has expanded its product range from the Indian kitchen staples to over a 100 new products that include Apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil and Gir cow ghee. With a view to support the marginalized farmers as well as encourage the cultivation of indigenous varieties – the company offers the full range of millets. To introduce food diversity and regional development, it is also introducing a range of new products like Kodo millet, buck wheat and black rice.
It has expanded it distribution across the country, partnered with online e-commerce portals and updated its own e-commerce website www.consciousfood.com to enable buying organic ingredients online.
More importantly the company is focused on community engagement – developing meaningful partnerships with other organic producers, artisanal chefs , food journalists and other community participants. On the occasion of Earth Day, Conscious Food was the Organic Ingredients partner to Masque – Mumbai's farm to fork restaurant's and its vegetable focused menu. In May – the company participated at the Artisans gallery talk on the farm to table food movement and was delighted at the audience attendance and interest. Just a few days ago Conscious Food partnered with Mag Street Kitchen for a " Cook with Organic Grains and Greens" workshop. It is regularly has a stall at Kavita Mukhi's farmers market, the SHARAN farmers market and the Better Foods farmers market. The company is also encouraging artisanal bakers and bread makers to experiment with its range of sprouted, amaranth and finger millet flours.
