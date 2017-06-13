News By Tag
Passionate Goalie Coach with Remarkable Back-story to Hold Book Launch and Charity Fundraiser Gala
Hockey goaltending guru Chris Dyson will be revealing secrets in his highly-anticipated new book, "Target Practice: 8 Mistakes That Ruin a Love of the Game" at a fundraiser gala in Ontario CA
As the leader and founder of Puckstoppers Goaltending Development and Schools in 1988 - now one of the world's leading and longest running hockey goaltending schools - he built a remarkable reputation for producing exceptional hockey goaltenders who are not only skilled, but also retain a passion for playing and thoroughly enjoy his unconventional yet highly effective training methods.
Aside from being an in-demand consultant to many hockey organizations and to major equipment manufacturers worldwide, Coach Dyson has created and development the world's most complete and interactive online educational system for coaches in Minor Hockey in regard to goalie development.
These alone have earned Coach Dyson dozens of radio and television interviews and appearances to discuss hockey, the state of the game and his advocacy for the ethical advancement of children in minor sports.
In his new book, "Target Practice: 8 Mistakes That Ruin a Love of the Game" (http://www.authorchrisdyson.com/
"It's a wonderful opportunity to have the chance to share what I've learned about producing world class goaltenders across this kind of format," commented Coach Dyson. "I couldn't be more excited about my new book release."
The community and media professionals are invited to take part of this special event to further explore Dyson's work and his aspiration to the hockey world.
Book Launch Gala and Fundraiser
Date: Tuesday, June 13th 2017
Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location: Joe Kool's, 595 Richmond St., London ON N6A 3G2
A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to the Canadian Congenital Heart Alliance (CCHA) and SickKids.
Rick Heinz, Former NHL Goaltender, recently said, "Chris provides what is missing from coaching programs and this is why this book is so important. Much of the information that is out there is too technical and unless you play the position it's difficult to understand, so misinformation is given to the kids by minor hockey coaches who try to tell the goalies how they think the position should be played."
Coach Dyson has taught students from close to 20 countries, presenting Puckstoppers Goalie Schools in Europe, the United States, and his native, Canada. He is an accredited hockey coach, responsible for personally teaching thousands of students and their families his powerful effective goaltending methods – along with how to help his students of all ages, to become the best goaltender they can be – while enjoying the process.
Chris Dyson is currently accepting interviews and is eager to provide professional comments or quotes for stories to journalists who share the same passion in promoting sports and the hockey community.
Interested media professionals are encouraged to contact Publicist Charm Velarde directly at charm@blackcardbooks.com.
To learn more about the new book and Chris Dyson's other diverse work be sure to visit http://www.authorchrisdyson.com/
Media Contact
Charm Velarde
Black Card Books Publishing
+1 646 583 0189
***@blackcardbooks.com
