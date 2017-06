Passionate Goalie Coach with Remarkable Back-story to Hold Book Launch and Charity Fundraiser Gala

Hockey goaltending guru Chris Dyson will be revealing secrets in his highly-anticipated new book, "Target Practice: 8 Mistakes That Ruin a Love of the Game" at a fundraiser gala in Ontario CA

-- Chris Dyson has defied death many times. Having experienced an unprecedented number of cardiac arrests and serious medical issues, he became a man with vision and perseverance. He has honed his outstanding skills as a hockey goaltending coach over three decades of experience and participation in all aspects of the hockey world. His life time of passion towards hockey goaltending continues today.As the leader and founder ofin 1988 - now one of the world's leading and longest running hockey goaltending schools - he built a remarkable reputation for producing exceptional hockey goaltenders who are not only skilled, but also retain a passion for playing and thoroughly enjoy his unconventional yet highly effective training methods.Aside from being an in-demand consultant to many hockey organizations and to major equipment manufacturers worldwide, Coach Dyson has created and development the world's most complete and interactive online educational system for coaches in Minor Hockey in regard to goalie development.These alone have earned Coach Dyson dozens of radio and television interviews and appearances to discuss hockey, the state of the game and his advocacy for the ethical advancement of children in minor sports.In his new book, http://www.authorchrisdyson.com/ ), Coach Dyson provides easy to understand actionable ideas and training methods, that when applied, can deliver very impressive improvements in players of all ages and skill levels."It's a wonderful opportunity to have the chance to share what I've learned about producing world class goaltenders across this kind of format," commented Coach Dyson. "I couldn't be more excited about my new book release."The community and media professionals are invited to take part of this special event to further explore Dyson's work and his aspiration to the hockey world.Tuesday, June 13th 20177:00 PM - 9:00 PMJoe Kool's, 595 Richmond St., London ON N6A 3G2A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to the Canadian Congenital Heart Alliance (CCHA) and SickKids.Rick Heinz, Former NHL Goaltender, recently said, "Chris provides what is missing from coaching programs and this is why this book is so important. Much of the information that is out there is too technical and unless you play the position it's difficult to understand, so misinformation is given to the kids by minor hockey coaches who try to tell the goalies how they think the position should be played."Coach Dyson has taught students from close to 20 countries, presenting Puckstoppers Goalie Schools in Europe, the United States, and his native, Canada. He is an accredited hockey coach, responsible for personally teaching thousands of students and their families his powerful effective goaltending methods – along with how to help his students of all ages, to become the best goaltender they can be – while enjoying the process.To learn more about the new book and Chris Dyson's other diverse work be sure to visit http://www.authorchrisdyson.com/