Nimble Accounting: Cash flow insights

-- Talking about finance and working capital & Cash flow insight is prime subject to look at. Running a great business module with profitable output and many investors lined up is good stuff, however not being vigilant and smart while forecasting a company's real cash flow is a missing profit assessment.Cash flow Vs ProfitabilityProfitability of a business is quite different from cash flow, describing the profit & bill payments as output scenario. If a business is profitable but still not able to pay bills, wages & salaries is same as the scenario where business fulfilling all financial commitments with non-profitability business module.Profit is just an accounting term wholly not describing day to day business transactions rather than existence on paper. To get proper knowledge on business growth one has to look after Cash flow insights that majorly depends upon two components.· Accounts Receivable· Accounts PayableBe accurate to forecast revenue and expenses while preparing cash flow of a business. Probably very difficult to predict both the facts on paper. List out your payables like rent, salaries, advertisements, etc., fulfilling your business requirements. Meanwhile calculate all weekly revenue forecasts to check on cash flow of business.Cash Flow Forecasting with NimbleHere is an advanced application to solve all your accounting problems on a single platform. Nimble works on latest substantial data technology to quickly construct the cash flow on your dashboard, the application works with a single login and projects the ERP data in graphical format to recognize profit, loss, expenses and receivable payments. To get more valuable insights on your data subscribe for a free trial now and manage all your financial reports in an advanced way.