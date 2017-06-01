News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Techno Infonet - Serving the technical world since 2004!
Talking about services, Techno Infonet earnestly looks after the following list of services:
Web development services
Mobile app development services
Internet marketing services
E-commerce services
Web outsourcing services
The website www.technoinfonet.com spells out the detailed list of services that it diligently caters to with prices that are economically satiating. Additionally, the company also masters itself in fixing buggy projects with much ease and tranquility. More than 45 highly qualified brains put in their best efforts to give the clients what they desire. Timely efforts to hone the skills of these employees ensures quality results that never touch mediocrity and are always up to date.
"We believe in dreaming big along with our clients, scaling heights of success with results that not only make us reliable but manages to make a difference in lives of all our clients," says one of spokesperson. "Being recognized as one of the most promising open source solutions provider and a Reliable Company Badge - reminds us our worth needing us to put in our every bit of minced efforts. We make efforts to provide services that are devoid of any bugs resembling our quality."
A client retention ratio of 92%, more than 550 successfully developed web applications and the right knack to fix buggy projects are some of the most admired features. Swap Once, Ryda, Shelving Store, Locker Shop, ShredChaser, Swap Once, Plants Galore and Adwalk are some of its esteemed clients. Moreover, the company is more than happy working with some of the leading brands - Honeywell and Accenture. The web development and designing company has added two new feathers to its cap with the completion of Fit.Me – a mobile application and a website for Watson Brandy running a boutique firm.
Summary
'Making IT Simple' – a motto that validates the existence of Techno Infonet is the root cause for the much-deserved fame and accolades. With featured services in web development, application development, internet marketing, e-commerce and web outsourcing, the company has successfully captured attention in more than 15 countries across the globe. www.technoinfonet.com an identity created 12 years back has all the reasons that personify the glory of working with the company.
Know more about us by visiting our website: http://www.technoinfonet.com/
Contact
Techno Infonet
+91 79 40307527
***@technoinfonet.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse