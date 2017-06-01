PatientTrak Selected as a Member of the GE Healthcare Centricity™ Partner Program

PatientTrak platform now compatible with Centricity EMR to provide patient relationship management

John Wagner

888-766-2862

888-766-2862

-- Lumin Medical LLC, a leader in patient satisfaction solutions, announced that its PatientTrak Software is one of 14 approved solutions in the GE Healthcare Centricity Partner Program. PatientTrak successfully completed all of the integration testing and is now officially compatible with Centricity. GE Healthcare's Centricity Practice Solution customers can be assured that PatientTrak will work within their facility and that the combined solution will enable a host of new applications and benefits for their staff and patients."We are very excited to have PatientTrak as a Centricity Partner," said Neeti Gupta, Director of ISV Marketing Programs at GE Healthcare. "Our customers are requesting solutions to improve their patient satisfaction. PatientTrak helps to meet this need," Gupta said.PatientTrak provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that help to monitor, measure and improve patient satisfaction including:1.Improve patient flow, staff communication and workflow2.Patient sign-in touch screen, show wait time, patient queue, English/Spanish3.Real-time wait information on your clinic website and ability to allow your patients to check in from the web4.Send status updates to staff, patients and family members5.Helps patients stay on track and also maximize revenue6.See all your providers' online reviews/ratings in one viewpoint7.HIPAA compliant survey service allows for automated same day patient and location surveying by group and affiliate with customized surveys and high yielda) Survey service also identifies practice advocates and encourages them to provide online reviews8.Publishing survey results and testimonials directly to the practice website improves SEO and drives more traffic to physician webpages"PatientTrak, when combined with Centricity Practice Solution, creates a complete patient relationship management platform that includes Visit Flow, Online Reputation and Patient Engagement services," said James Hermann, President and CEO of Lumin Medical. "We look forward to bringing PatientTrak to GE Healthcare's Centricity Practice Solution customers and helping them significantly improve their patient satisfaction,"Hermann said.PatientTrak is the leading, HIPAA compliant patient feedback solution in the healthcare industry with services and software that deliver flow analytics, automated patient satisfaction surveys, brand marketing analytics, and integrated physician performance publishing solutions. PatientTrak provides profile management and content tracking across all of the major physician review sites, including Healthgrades, Vitals, RateMDs, WebMD, Google, YP, Facebook, Twitter and Yelp. PatientTrak helps healthcare operational and marketing leadership better understand the patient experience, so they can take steps to improve it.The cloud-based PatientTrak system is scalable and is being used in healthcare settings ranging from individual medical practices to the country's largest health systems. It is available for a low monthly subscription and does not require the purchase of any other software or hardware.All PatientTrak components offer reporting capabilities that enable healthcare facilities to monitor and improve patient satisfaction levels.Free trials and online demos of PatientTrak's technology are available. For additional information go toemailor call 1-888-766-2862.Headquartered in Franklin, WI, Lumin Medical was founded in 2014. Lumin's flagship product, PatientTrak, is a cloud-based patient satisfaction platform that includes Visit Flow, Online Reputation and Patient Engagement services used by healthcare organizations to reduce wait times, build their brand, and improve patient satisfaction.