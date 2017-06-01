News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Get to know about the wonderful features of Google
There is a long list of such people who often get irritated with such issues and then after contacting Google Support number , get out of such problems easily and happily.
• The facility of Task manager provide by Google give the users an idea how much physical memory is consumed by the different websites.
• The feature related of visual browser history provides it users the facility ti search , in addition matching pages , Google chrome will also show you a small thumbnail image of the webpages in the history results.
• The facility of super clean contextual menus you just need to right click an hyperlink on a web page and you will get only five relevant options to deal with that link.
• The special feature of Google map provide you ton of information such as if you are out of country it will provide you with cards for translation and currency conversion. If you are on a journey it will let you know when to leave the airport, and have your boarding pass ready for you when you get there. It will help you out with hotel information, car rentals and show you nearby places .
• The users can access tickets for upcoming events , will get the information on the things recently searched.
• It will remind you of anything right at the moment when you need the same. It'll even remind you that when you have to pay the bills.
The list of its wonderful features are not only long but countless too. Just like as Google provides a lot of features to its users, in the same manner it takes care of its users problems too. The arise of technical issues while using such services is not a new thing. There is a long list of such people who often get irritated with such issues and then after contacting Google Support number , get out of such problems easily and happily.
Source: https://www.facebook.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse