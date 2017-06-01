'Kids Stay Free' this Summer at First Central Hotel Suites

Dreaming about a family vacation but worried about the expense?

-- Dreaming about a family vacation but worried about the expense? First Central Hotel Suites has launched a fantastic family promotion this summer allowing kids to stay for free. Applicable for children up to 12 years of age when sharing existing bedding, the offer has been thoughtfully created for families.Wael El Behi, General Manager of First Central Hotel Suites, said, "Take advantage of our 'Kids Stay Free' promotion and bring the kids along this summer to make the most of your holidays. Enjoy our signature hospitality in Dubai, the world's ultimate sun, sea, sand and shopping destination as we indulge you with those little extras that make life beautiful."Kids Stay FreeTerms and Conditions Apply• Classic Studio Suites can accommodate 2 adults and 1 child (up to 12 years of age).• Offer Subject to availability• This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other existing offersFor reservations call or visit:+971 4 454 4900 or book online www.firstcentraldubai.comAbout Central HotelsCentral Hotels has very quickly established itself as a reputed hotel management group in the UAE with its flagship property First Central Hotel Suites located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh Zayed Road. Featuring 524 apartments equipped with top-notch facilities, it offers travelers the best of Arabian hospitality in the heart of Dubai. Building up on this amazing success, the brand is now poised to expand its footprint in the GCC targeting Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the primary markets for growth.For more information visit www.firstcentraldubai.comFor media contact:Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: +971 50 6975146Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.com