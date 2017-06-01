News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
'Kids Stay Free' this Summer at First Central Hotel Suites
Dreaming about a family vacation but worried about the expense?
Wael El Behi, General Manager of First Central Hotel Suites, said, "Take advantage of our 'Kids Stay Free' promotion and bring the kids along this summer to make the most of your holidays. Enjoy our signature hospitality in Dubai, the world's ultimate sun, sea, sand and shopping destination as we indulge you with those little extras that make life beautiful."
Kids Stay Free
Terms and Conditions Apply
• Classic Studio Suites can accommodate 2 adults and 1 child (up to 12 years of age).
• Offer Subject to availability
• This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other existing offers
For reservations call or visit:
+971 4 454 4900 or book online www.firstcentraldubai.com
About Central Hotels
Central Hotels has very quickly established itself as a reputed hotel management group in the UAE with its flagship property First Central Hotel Suites located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh Zayed Road. Featuring 524 apartments equipped with top-notch facilities, it offers travelers the best of Arabian hospitality in the heart of Dubai. Building up on this amazing success, the brand is now poised to expand its footprint in the GCC targeting Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the primary markets for growth.
For more information visit www.firstcentraldubai.com
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: +971 50 6975146
Email: h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971506975146
***@mpj-pr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse