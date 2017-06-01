News By Tag
Reliance Defence soon to exit CDR—gets approval from banks
Reliance Defense has been granted permission by the consortium of lenders led by the IDBI bank with a prolonged maturity period of loans worth Rs 6,800 crore. The exit plan has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India and lenders have also given their approval for the plan of refinancing the scheme of RDEL.
The group of lenders has also confirmed that they have got an approval from the Ministry of Defence regarding the exit plan and refinancing scheme. Once the ministry of defence confirms this, RDEL will be ready to join the Indian Navy along with Larsen and Turbo. This will make RDEL and L&T, the only two private sector shipyards that will be creating Landing Platform Docks (LPD) Submarines and Corvette along the government entities.
The company will be able to leverage financial flexibility once the exit plan finally completed. Shareholders in RDEL have already increased to 31% by RInfra after exit. RDEl's current status from the coast guard, navy and commercial vessels total to over Rs 5,300 crores.
CDR exit will open up many business opportunities RDEL and the most important of them will be contributing to the Defence ministry. According to a statement given by Reliance Infrastructure, It would give them a chance to follow Make in India and Skill India Program precisely.
Pipavav Defence was acquired by Reliance Infrastructure and Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd in March 2015 which was given a new name - Reliance Defence and Engineering. Right after taking over Pipavav Defence, Reliance Infrastructure acknowledged its plan to exit CDR.
Reference Link: http://www.livemint.com/
