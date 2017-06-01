Working without any issue with the product Gmail Inbox App

Anyone can read here information related product Gmail inbox app and gain to their knowledge related their problem.

-- Gmail, its name is only enough to describe what is it? If you are a Gmail lover then there is no need to use any other webmail services because you can get enormous of features and services only in one platform called Gmail. Besides these features today I am talking about one more feature who takes the Gmail into another level i.e. Gmail Inbox App.Actually, Pipeliner CRM announced the release of Gmail Inbox app which allows the user to seamless work without any interruption. The Pipeliner CRM is a software company which uses some unique tool to help salespeople to interact with people and helps their sales pipeline.This Gmail inbox App is a feature of Google Chrome extension which allows the user and makes a powerful coordination between the Pipeliner CRM and Gmail. It also allows the user, who works within the Gmail and creates new contacts, opportunities, and accounts in Pipeliner CRM. In additionally they can also set up some appointments and task which saves their time. Here I tell you some of the most advantageous features of Gmail Inbox App.• It automatically scans your all messages and sort your all incoming mail• If you found any messages interrupts you, then you can easily snooze it. Once you snooze it then it automatically disappeared.• You can also pin the message into your inbox• If unfortunately, you send the message by mistake then it will recover by clicking the Undo button.For any of the email in Gmail box, you can view all the things such as contacts leads, accounts, tasks, opportunities which are associated with that email addresses without switching to any Pipeliner CRM and Gmail. Suppose when any new contacts are going to compose to their contacts then the user can add the contacts and other sales team member as recipients. Here you find one option called, Smart inbox preview pane which enables the user to check or review all, contacts, leads, accounts, activities etc in the Gmail. By the help of preview panel, the user can easily preview the data from Pipeliner CRM related to selected email.