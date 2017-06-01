 
Industry News





Joe Esposito Joins Erick Shumway's Team

Joe Esposito Joins Erick Shumway's Team with RE/MAX Alliance Group in Sarasota, Florida
 
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Joe Esposito has joined Erick Shumway's team as a real estate consultant in RE/MAX Alliance Group's Sarasota office. He will handle commercial and residential sales, tenant representation, site selection and business brokerage.

Esposito was formerly a pastor of a St. Petersburg Christian church for 10 years. He worked with the homeless community and co-founded the Edible Peace Patch Project, which installs schoolyard gardens in Title I elementary schools. Before moving to Florida, he owned a Ricoh dealership in the Chicago Metropolitan Area.

Esposito received a bachelor's degree in business from Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Mount Vernon, Ohio, and a master's degree in divinity from Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri. A proud husband and father of three, he enjoys golf, fishing and boating.

The Sarasota office of RE/MAX Alliance Group is located at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. Esposito can be reached at joe@realtyjoe.com or (941) 212-2222.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

