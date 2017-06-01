News By Tag
Building the Million Dollar Dream of Young India!! - AlcorSearchPath
College Contest for Potential Entrepreneurs, Recent Indian Graduates All Set to Win Franchisee License
Headquartered in Cleveland, SearchPath offers a growing, franchising opportunity for entrepreneurs. According to Tom Johnston, CEO, "India has a large, young and educated population base, withan entrepreneurial spirit that rivals any country in the world. The war for top talent around the globe is raging, and we feel that India offers a huge opportunity, so we are willing to invest in the right people."
George Molakal, Director AlcorSearchPath added, "We are bringing in a global platform for the budding entrepreneurs in India, strategically directed towards a multitude of HR solutions. The India growth story is well known to all, but this time we are bringing in the opportunities back home riding on our international network." Further elaborating, Molakal said that specifically his company will be "targeting the fresh graduates' from India-based colleges who have the entrepreneurial spark in them. The ones who can look beyond the obvious 9-to-5 job roles".
AlcorSearchPath intends to hold a contest among recent college graduates, which will help them identify talented individuals who will be handsomely rewarded in the form of Franchisee Licenses.
"Executive Search is part of a $300 billion-dollar industry and it is growing. We have a network of 50 offices, globally, the majority of which are in the North American region. Our network is expanding aggressively and part of our strategy is to support our future leaders," says Johnston. "We are looking for the leaders with passion and drive that will make them great head-hunters."
These new owners will be taught to sell a wide variety of solutions including executive search, interim staffing, career education and the company's newly launched early pay mobile app, Get My Pay Early (gmPE®).There are no restrictions on geography or industry for franchisors to grow their businesses.
"Many of our Indian partners will be working with US-based companies. What we want to create is the global market space of young millionaires,"
The program is very simple. Recent graduates will register their interest by sending an email to info@searchpath.com. They need to include an updated resume and copy of their diploma. Once they have registered, AlcorSearchPath will forward them the details of the contest. The main requirement will be for selected participants to attend a two-week training program in Pune in July.
AboutSearchPath, Inc.:
SearchPath, Inc. (SP) www.searchpath.com. SP is a U.S.-based talent acquisition professional services firm, with 41 franchises nationwide. Founded in 2005, SP's goal is to become the premier, vertically-integrated provider of search and recruiting services in the world. SP is also a franchisor of its business that has redefined the way clients do business with recruiters by implementing a client-centric approach that combines proven industry best practices and revolutionary concepts.
Safe Harbor Statement:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those with respect to the objectives, plans and strategies of the Company and SPI set forth herein and those preceded by or that include the words "believes", "expects", "given", "targets", "intends", "anticipates"
Contact:
Karan Kothari & Shisht Jaiswal
Office 305, Building No. 2
Commerzone, Samrat Ashok Path,
Off Old Airport Road, Yerwada,
Pune 411 006, Maharashtra, India
Phone: +91 8600-0038-01, +91 8600-0038-02
Tel: +91-20-6687 0000
Email: sales@alcorsearchpath.com
