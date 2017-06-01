News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
KritiKal Solutions expands its footprint to South India
Expressing thoughts on the new facility, Ms. Prachi Kalra, Business Head-South India at KritiKal Solutions said "Glory can only be achieved when you break routine - this being said, KritiKal's expansion into South India is a crucial step towards our plan in getting us closer to exponential growth and wealth. I am honored to be a part of it and more excited with every step of the process. We began operations with our talented team having multidisciplinary strengths in Tech, Sales, BD, Hiring, Negotiation and Human Relations. We are working with our combined strength to move this venture forward."
With new growth opportunities, talented people, and deep-domain expertise in emerging technology space, the new entity is all set to forge new partnerships, learn new trends, and convert leads into concrete opportunities. Elaborating on the company's mission towards strengthening its presence across the Southern region, Mr. Dipinder Sekhon, CEO at KritiKal Solutions stated, "The company has taken steps to institutionalize the best practices that should help us prosper in the southern region as well. We believe that we are on track leading to even bigger achievements while keeping focus on our vision."
About KritiKal Solutions
KritiKal Solutions is a technology design house specializing in Product Development, R&D and Innovation. We have partnered with over 250 clients from all over the world and helped them translate ideas into products. We have done this using our deep domain know-how and technology expertise in Computer Vision & Image Processing (Analytics), Embedded Systems & IoT and, High-performance Mobile, Web & Software Applications. In the last 14+ years, we have contributed to 50+ Innovations/
To know more about KritiKal Solutions, please visit here- http://www.kritikalsolutions.com
Contact
KritiKal Solutions
***@kritikalsolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse