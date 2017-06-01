 
KritiKal Solutions expands its footprint to South India

 
 
NOIDA, India - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- KritiKal Solutions, a next-generation product engineering company, recently announced that it has opened a new office at Bangalore– one of the top technology-rich cities across the globe. The new facility started at the South India location is focusing on networking with regional businesses and offering them cutting-edge solutions in the areas of Embedded Systems & IoT, Computer Vision & Image Processing, DevOps, Cloud, Testing, and Mobility. As a growing entity, the new facility has started the operations with great enthusiasm and is looking forward to immense opportunities in the emerging fields of Automotive and Industrial IoT. The team mobilized in the new office is backed with varying skill-sets to contribute to the growth of KritiKal. Strengthening its presence in the southern region, the company is stepping up the acceleration pace by delivering next-generation products and solutions and following best practices for business development.

Expressing thoughts on the new facility, Ms. Prachi Kalra, Business Head-South India at KritiKal Solutions said "Glory can only be achieved when you break routine - this being said, KritiKal's expansion into South India is a crucial step towards our plan in getting us closer to exponential growth and wealth. I am honored to be a part of it and more excited with every step of the process. We began operations with our talented team having multidisciplinary strengths in Tech, Sales, BD, Hiring, Negotiation and Human Relations. We are working with our combined strength to move this venture forward."

With new growth opportunities, talented people, and deep-domain expertise in emerging technology space, the new entity is all set to forge new partnerships, learn new trends, and convert leads into concrete opportunities. Elaborating on the company's mission towards strengthening its presence across the Southern region, Mr. Dipinder Sekhon, CEO at KritiKal Solutions stated, "The company has taken steps to institutionalize the best practices that should help us prosper in the southern region as well. We believe that we are on track leading to even bigger achievements while keeping focus on our vision."

About KritiKal Solutions

KritiKal Solutions is a technology design house specializing in Product Development, R&D and Innovation. We have partnered with over 250 clients from all over the world and helped them translate ideas into products. We have done this using our deep domain know-how and technology expertise in Computer Vision & Image Processing (Analytics), Embedded Systems & IoT and, High-performance Mobile, Web & Software Applications. In the last 14+ years, we have contributed to 50+ Innovations/Products in domains like Automotive, Health & Wellness, Energy, Consumer Electronics, Wearables and Traffic/City Surveillance.

To know more about KritiKal Solutions, please visit here- http://www.kritikalsolutions.com

