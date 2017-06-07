 
Don Woods, Jr. at CMA FAN FEST X Supporting CMA EDU

Helping Better Prepare Students for Successful Careers To achieve success in the business world requires more than a college degree and basic education. Future leaders need exposure to real-life situations and opportunities taking place!
 
 
FullSizeRender
FullSizeRende
WINNSBORO, Texas - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Don Woods, Jr. returns to the CMA FAN FEST 2017 for his third consecutive year and brings the thunder to the Accent Stage PRESENTED BY NASHVILLE UNIVERSE on Thursday June 8th at high noon!

Meet and Greet also on Sunday June 11th @ 10:00 AM at Nashville Universe booth #530 (at Fan Fair X Inside the Music City Center.)  We are so excited to support the Megan Thomas Fund and many of our future leaders in the music industry by supporting the CMA FEST 2017!

After the CMA's Don will be returning to the studio for his sophomore album release we will have some singles releasing this summer with a fall release of Don Woods II

We are excited to announce that Don Woods, Jr. will be performing at the Sportsmans Challenge in late October to support the Folds Of Honor charity providing scholarships for the families of disabled and KIA veterans families.

Our next concert will be on July 8th for our Louisiana fans please join us in Bossier CIty for our next benefit for Susan G. Komen. "Save The Boobies" Bike Run and Concerts with music by Don Woods, Jasmine Cain, Fair Warning & Windstorm!

It has been a long road to Nashville and Don Woods, Jr. has earned his stripes after being on the road for almost a decade since beginning to perform in East Texas.

Don Woods, Jr. is truly humbled to be playing with so many amazing artists!

God Bless!

Source:DW COUNTRY
Email:***@dwcountry.com Email Verified
Tags:CMA FEST 2017, Don Woods, Jr, Real Country Music
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Winnsboro - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
