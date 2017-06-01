News By Tag
Fava Tea Company, LLC Expands With New Location In Brookfield Wisconsin
Fava Tea Company offers a comfortable and fun shopping environment that encourages self-exploration to find that perfect tea," says Bryan Stafford, Chief Marketing and Business Leader of Fava Tea Company, "The new location in Brookfield will continue our efforts in bringing this unique tea experience to everyone." The grand opening event begins June 9, 2017 with a special ribbon cutting of the location by the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce and extends all weekend-long with special deals, samples, as well as giveaways from other local businesses in the Brookfield area. More events scheduled throughout June for National Iced Tea Month.
Since 2007, Fava Tea Company has provided a tea retail environment and wholesale tea offering focused on providing the most remarkable, memorable experience of more than 300 flavorful specialty loose leaf teas and hand-crafted tea blends; including award-winning, organic, fair trade, and innovative teas and tea ware without extravagant prices or hassles. Fava Tea Company is proud to be a family-owned company based in Wisconsin with retail stores in Appleton, Greenfield, and Brookfield or at www.FavaTea.com.
