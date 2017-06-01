 
Industry News





Fava Tea Company, LLC Expands With New Location In Brookfield Wisconsin

 
 
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Fava Tea Company, Wisconsin's largest, locally-owned independent loose leaf tea specialty store, has opened its third company-owned retail store in Town of Brookfield in Wisconsin.  The new location, at 18895 West Bluemound Road, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045, offers a spacious, expanded retail area and larger tea bar area for tea tastings and events.  The previous Fava Tea Company location in Brookfield, opened in 2013, was a franchisee-owned store prior to the operations of the location being switched to Fava Tea Company in late 2016.

Fava Tea Company offers a comfortable and fun shopping environment that encourages self-exploration to find that perfect tea," says Bryan Stafford, Chief Marketing and Business Leader of Fava Tea Company,  "The new location in Brookfield will continue our efforts in bringing this unique tea experience to everyone."  The grand opening event begins June 9, 2017 with a special ribbon cutting of the location by the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce and extends all weekend-long with special deals, samples, as well as giveaways from other local businesses in the Brookfield area.  More events scheduled throughout June for National Iced Tea Month.

Since 2007, Fava Tea Company has provided a tea retail environment and wholesale tea offering focused on providing the most remarkable, memorable experience of more than 300 flavorful specialty loose leaf teas and hand-crafted tea blends; including award-winning, organic, fair trade, and innovative teas and tea ware without extravagant prices or hassles. Fava Tea Company is proud to be a family-owned company based in Wisconsin with retail stores in Appleton, Greenfield, and Brookfield or at www.FavaTea.com.

-End-

