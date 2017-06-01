News By Tag
BayCoast Bank Donates $50,000 for Solar Electric System at DNRT Headquarters
"Dartmouth Natural Resources Trust has played a leadership role in the local community with their education and outreach programs that seek to instill an appreciation for the environment and build long term support for conservation, and we are proud to support them with this grant for the DNRT Center," explained Nicholas Christ, President and CEO of BayCoast Bank. The solar electric system provides much of the energy needed to operate the heating and electrical systems at the DNRT Center at Helfand Farm, thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions produced by fossil fuels.
"BayCoast Bank has been an outstanding and loyal partner to DNRT and our community, and the bank's leadership in solar energy in this area helped inspire us to design the DNRT Center to be as energy efficient as possible," expressed Clif Rice, DNRT Board President.
The DNRT Center at Helfand Farm, located at 318 Chase Road in Dartmouth, provides DNRT with a permanent, efficient, and functional home to further its mission to preserve and protect Dartmouth's natural resources for people and nature, forever. The 35-acre property was bequeathed to DNRT in 2013 by the Helfand family, who had owned it since 1912 and wanted to see it preserved for future generations. With its existing infrastructure and location near the geographic center of Dartmouth, it made the perfect location for DNRT's new headquarters.
In partnership with the Dartmouth Historical Commission and the Dartmouth Community Preservation Committee, and supported by more than 200 donors, DNRT rehabilitated the early 19th Century farmhouse and incorporated it into their new office. The building was designed to provide meeting and activity space for DNRT's community outreach programs, as well as add needed workspace for staff, committees, and volunteers. In addition to the solar electric system funded by BayCoast Bank, DNRT incorporated highly efficient systems, windows, and insulation – all designed to minimize its carbon footprint.
Since DNRT was established in 1971, it has helped protect more than 5,000 acres of wetlands, wildlife habitat, farmland, forests, and scenic landscapes in Dartmouth. With the support of over 1,100 members, it provides free public access to more than 35 miles of nature trails.
About BayCoast Bank
BayCoast Bank is a mutually-owned savings bank chartered in 1851 and headquartered in Swansea, MA. The Bank serves southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with locations in Fall River, New Bedford, Seekonk, Somerset, Swansea, North Dighton, Fairhaven, Dartmouth, Westport, and Tiverton, RI. BayCoast Bank and its affiliates offer a wide range of financial services for consumers, businesses, non-profits and municipalities. Its affiliates include BayCoast Financial Services, offering stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities and college savings plans; Plimoth Investment Advisors, offering investment management, trust services, and financial planning; Partners Insurance Group, LLC, an independent agency providing automobile, home, life and business coverage through a wide range of insurance companies; and BayCoast Mortgage Company, LLC (formerly known as NFC Mortgage Company, LLC), which offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans in 11 states. Nicholas Christ is the Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer. For additional information on the Bank or its services, please visit www.BayCoastBank.com or call 508-678-7641.
About Dartmouth Natural Resources Trust (DNRT)
Dartmouth Natural Resources Trust (DNRT) is a non-profit, membership-supported organization formed in 1971 by community members working to preserve the quality of life in Dartmouth. Over the years, DNRT has helped permanently protect over 5,000 acres of wetlands, wildlife habitat, farmland, forests and scenic landscapes in Dartmouth. DNRT currently owns more than 1,500 acres of conservation land on over 50 Reserves, and maintains over 35 miles of hiking trails.
Photo caption (from left to right): Clif Rice, President, Board of Directors, Dartmouth Natural Resources Trust; Dexter Mead, Executive Director, Dartmouth Natural Resources Trust; Carl Taber, Executive Vice President & Chief Lending Officer, BayCoast Bank; Nate Rego, BayCoast Bank (Nate also serves on the Board of Directors for Dartmouth Natural Resources Trust); Mike Humphrey, Chair of Building Committee, Dartmouth Natural Resources Trust.
