June 2017
Maura E. Blau, Counsel, Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Maura E. Blau, Counsel, Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP will speak at the Knowledge Congress' webcast entitled: "What's in Store for the Energy Sector Under the Trump Administration LIVE Webcast". This event is scheduled for June 27, 2017 from 3:00pm – 5:00pm (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://theknowledgegroup.org/event-homepage/?event_id=2485

About Maura E. Blau

Ms. Blau represents clients in matters involving environmental assessments and due diligence for complex real estate transactions and public-private partnerships, regulatory compliance under environmental statutes, air and water permitting, and contaminated site remediation and brownfield redevelopment.  She has a longstanding interest and particular practice focus with respect to alternative energy, sustainable building initiatives and climate change issues, with experience encompassing solar energy and cogeneration/combined heat and power (CHP) projects. She closely follows related legislative and regulatory developments at the state, federal and global levels. Ms. Blau has degrees in environmental science and mechanical engineering as well as law, a background which enables here to understand environmental and energy related issues, building operational systems and the tools of sustainability from the technical detail perspective. She assists clients with the task of interpreting complex technical data and is able to coordinate the efforts of multidisciplinary teams to achieve project objectives.

About Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP

Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis is a multi-practice law firm serving local, regional and national clients. As one of New Jersey's leading law firms, the firm brings diverse and comprehensive expertise to the representation of both businesses and individuals. For over 100 years, the firm has earned the trust and loyalty of clients by providing sophisticated, creative and cost-effective representation through collaborative teamwork, proactive legal strategies, attention to detail and relationship-oriented service.

Event Synopsis:

During his campaign, President Donald J. Trump vowed to reverse course on a number of signature policies of President Obama, including unwinding those regulations and policy initiatives related to climate change and sparking a clean energy future. Candidate Trump suggested abolishing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, significantly curtailing initiatives related to air and water pollution, and loosening perceived restrictions on economic development. As a candidate, Mr. Trump even called for cancelling the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. In summary, candidate Trump called for reversing the energy policy goal of the Obama administration to gradually reduce fossil fuel use and increase use of renewable energy sources.

Now in the role of governing, the Trump Administration has focused on Executive Orders to review existing energy and environmental regulation with a view to streamlining or getting rid of regulatory hindrances to the coal, oil, and natural gas industries.  The Trump Administration energy policy seeks to maximize the use of domestic fossil fuel resources and traditional base load sources of power. Yet many of these actions face significant domestic regulatory and legal challenges, international pressure, and market forces at odds with these goals. Furthermore, an increasingly mature low or zero carbon energy sector is creating U.S. jobs and enjoys significant support at the state and local level across the United States.

In this LIVE webcast, a panel of energy and environmental thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will discuss how the Trump Administration's initiatives are impacting the energy sector now and key issues that stakeholders can anticipate in the next four years.

Key topics include:

·         Donald Trump's "America First Energy Plan"

·         Environmental Regulations: Past, Present and Future

·         Executive Orders of the Trump Administration

·         Key Players and Perspectives in the Trump Administration

·         Risks, Pitfalls, and Legal Challenges

·         Potential Outcomes of Policy Shifts on Energy Markets

·         Global engagement on climate change

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org

