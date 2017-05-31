News By Tag
Maura E. Blau, Counsel, Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About Maura E. Blau
Ms. Blau represents clients in matters involving environmental assessments and due diligence for complex real estate transactions and public-private partnerships, regulatory compliance under environmental statutes, air and water permitting, and contaminated site remediation and brownfield redevelopment. She has a longstanding interest and particular practice focus with respect to alternative energy, sustainable building initiatives and climate change issues, with experience encompassing solar energy and cogeneration/
About Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP
Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis is a multi-practice law firm serving local, regional and national clients. As one of New Jersey's leading law firms, the firm brings diverse and comprehensive expertise to the representation of both businesses and individuals. For over 100 years, the firm has earned the trust and loyalty of clients by providing sophisticated, creative and cost-effective representation through collaborative teamwork, proactive legal strategies, attention to detail and relationship-
During his campaign, President Donald J. Trump vowed to reverse course on a number of signature policies of President Obama, including unwinding those regulations and policy initiatives related to climate change and sparking a clean energy future. Candidate Trump suggested abolishing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, significantly curtailing initiatives related to air and water pollution, and loosening perceived restrictions on economic development. As a candidate, Mr. Trump even called for cancelling the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. In summary, candidate Trump called for reversing the energy policy goal of the Obama administration to gradually reduce fossil fuel use and increase use of renewable energy sources.
Now in the role of governing, the Trump Administration has focused on Executive Orders to review existing energy and environmental regulation with a view to streamlining or getting rid of regulatory hindrances to the coal, oil, and natural gas industries. The Trump Administration energy policy seeks to maximize the use of domestic fossil fuel resources and traditional base load sources of power. Yet many of these actions face significant domestic regulatory and legal challenges, international pressure, and market forces at odds with these goals. Furthermore, an increasingly mature low or zero carbon energy sector is creating U.S. jobs and enjoys significant support at the state and local level across the United States.
In this LIVE webcast, a panel of energy and environmental thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will discuss how the Trump Administration's initiatives are impacting the energy sector now and key issues that stakeholders can anticipate in the next four years.
Key topics include:
· Donald Trump's "America First Energy Plan"
· Environmental Regulations:
· Executive Orders of the Trump Administration
· Key Players and Perspectives in the Trump Administration
· Risks, Pitfalls, and Legal Challenges
· Potential Outcomes of Policy Shifts on Energy Markets
· Global engagement on climate change
