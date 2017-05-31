News By Tag
Douglas I. Schwartz, Managing Member, Douglas I Schwartz, LLC to Speak at TKG's Event
About Douglas I. Schwartz
Doug is Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF), Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). With over thirty years of experience, Doug's skills reflect a unique combination of private and public company accounting and tax.
Doug's tax practice focuses on ASC 740. His clients include private equity and hedge funds. The range of his ASC 740 work covers private equity investments in multinational manufacturers to hedge funds trading securities in foreign countries.
Doug is a strong believer in community service. He is Trustee of the Chilton Medical Center Foundation (an affiliate of Atlantic Health System) where he also serves on the Finance and Governance and Community Outreach Committees.
About Douglas I Schwartz, LLC
Douglas I. Schwartz LLC core practice ares are tax consulting, ASC 740/FIN 48 and forensic accounting, including litigation support services. The ASC740/FIN 48 practice services all types of entities and covers Federal, foreign and state income tax matters mainly affecting the financial services industry. The firm regularly works with multinational companies regarding its global income tax accounting and tax controversy matters. In addition, the firm has extensive experience assisting private equity and hedge funds with FIN 48 matters related to domestic and foreign withholding and reporting as well as FATCA implementation. Douglas I. Schwartz, LLC also provides outsourcing ASC 740/FIN 48 services to companies that do not have a tax department, or where its outside auditors are prevented from doing such work because of independence issues. Transaction advisory services include assistance with IPOs or other types of corporate transactions, Sarbanes-Oxley implementation, due diligence M&A related tax analysis, advice regarding the establishment and management of tax efficient foreign operations and offshore investment vehicles.
Event Synopsis:
Accounting for income taxes under ASC 740 have always been one of the United States' most controversial topics. Although there had already been several accounting models for income tax, this particular field still poses a challenge for corporate accountants and tax professionals. Knowing the basics in ASC 740 income tax accounting is a step in leveraging a company's income tax provisions.
This course offers an overview of the latest trends and best practices with respect to income tax accounting under ASC 740. A panel of key thought leaders and practitioners organized by The Knowledge Group will help companies better understand how to apply this significant topic to their companies and clients. They will also provide an in-depth discussion to help you understand the critical elements of accounting models for income taxes and the necessary calculations and allocations for reporting a company's income tax provisions.
Key issues that will be covered in this course are:
• ASC 740 – Income Taxes
• Common Challenges Encountered in Income Tax Accounting
• ASC 740 – Recent Trends and Developments
• Tax Accounting Rules for Valuation
• Discussion of the Four ASC 740 Subtopics
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
