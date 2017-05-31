News By Tag
corecubed Adds Home Care Sales Training to its Service Line-Up
The partnership means corecubed can now provide clients with sales training and coaching along with its award winning marketing services. It also positions corecubed as the only firm that focuses exclusively on serving in-home care providers and that offers both a full-service marketing services repertoire and professional sales training by industry insiders.
"Shelle will be a tremendous asset to corecubed clients because she has unmatched experience in home care sales and a solid understanding of how marketing and sales work together to increase profitability for in-home care providers. She also brings a keen understanding of how to get a foot in the door and create relationships with key referrers. We are delighted and honored that she has chosen to work with us," said corecubed President/CEO Merrily Orsini.
Womble was director of operations and general manager for ResCare HomeCare, a Louisville-based health and human services provider that employs 45,000 in 42 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. In that role, she was responsible for 11 mostly midwestern states, 50 branch locations, and nine executive directors. In her last three years at ResCare, Womble grew profits and saw double digit grown in each year she led the territory.
Before that, Womble was national sales director for ResCare, where she built a national sales team and company-wide sales culture. She led teams that built a customer-relationship management database tailored for in-home care and a call center for potential customers that receives 20,000 calls a month. She also managed directory and online marketing.
At corecubed, Womble will use the DiSC-based personal assessment tool to provide sales training and coaching. She will also provide webinars and seminars aimed at giving agencies the tools they need to increase sales. Womble will focus on Florida and the western half of the U.S. until mid-September when a non-compete clause expires.
corecubed is a full-service marketing firm specializing in helping aging care service businesses and home care agencies grow with innovative, industry-specific, integrated marketing strategies and solutions.
