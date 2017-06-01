Cathy Salz Joins Opus 2 as Head of Legal and Business Development Director

Former BP Counsel Steers Opus 2 In-House Legal Matters and Leads Growth of Magnum UK

-- Opus 2 International (http://www.opus2.com)–a worldwide litigation services and software development company – has appointed senior lawyer Cathy Salz to the dual roles of Head of Legal and Business Development Director. Salz brings a wealth of knowledge and practical legal experience to Opus 2. She is a solicitor with over 13 years of experience both in private practice and as commercial in-house counsel.Working from Opus 2's London headquarters, Salz's role as Head of Legal gives her oversight of the company's legal and compliance matters. Before joining Opus 2 International, she was in-house counsel for BP for six years. She started her career and remained at Slaughter and May for 5 years before moving as an associate to Fieldfisher. She earned a Bachelor of Law from Trinity College Dublin.As Business Development Director, Salz will be responsible for managing and growing the company's flagship litigation support software, Opus 2 Magnum, in the UK, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. In this role, she will lead the business development team to introduce clients to the full range of purpose-built features that Magnum offers legal teams for use both in the courtroom and in preparation for hearings. Salz's business acumen and deep understanding of the legal industry positions her to deliver excellent product support and exceptional client services."I am very excited to join Opus 2 International, a company which has been a pioneer in legal support technology and hearing room services and continues to prove itself worldwide. I am looking forward to expanding upon that foundation and building more awareness of Magnum's comprehensive toolset. I think we are entering an exciting new chapter for the company in the UK.""Cathy brings to the role a breadth of experience as a senior lawyer managing a wide variety of commercial matters and has an inherent understanding of the needs of our clients," said founder and CEO, Graham Smith Bernal. "She will be a great addition to our business development team as we continue to expand our offerings worldwide, and she is also a brilliant legal professional who will steer our in-house legal needs."For more information, please visit www.opus2.com.###Opus 2 Magnum is a private, cloud-based workspace from which litigators, co-counsel and experts share transcripts, key documents, exhibits, video and research and collaborate on work product for deposition and trial preparation. The collaborative workspaces unite team members so they may jointly, or individually, dissect the salient aspects of testimony and evidence, develop questioning strategies and organize the material to be presented to the court. To date, clients have used Magnum for all stages of the litigation lifecycle—from deposition preparation, to meet and confer conferences to collaboration around discovery requests and litigation preparation, and now arbitration.Opus 2 is the only worldwide legal services company that blends sophisticated cloud technology with court reporting excellence to modernize evidence management during high-stakes matters across the globe— including litigation, arbitration hearings, depositions (US) and government inquiries. For more information about Opus 2, visit opus2.com or call +1 888¬960¬3117.