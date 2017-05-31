News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Karl Kirchgessner Foundation Awards Memorial Grant of $145,000 to Blind Children's Learning Center
New building named in honor of founding board member Karl F. Kramer
Over the course of 30 years, Karl was inspired by the work done at the Center, he attended numerous graduation ceremonies and secured over $880,000 to support the Center's programs.
"My father would tell us about the graduation ceremonies he attended here at Blind Children's Learning Center with tears in his eyes. The Center held a special place in his heart and when it was time to choose a location for a naming opportunity in his honor, the Blind Children's Learning Center was a natural choice." said Michael Kramer, Karl's son.
"This generous donation from the Karl Kirchgessner Foundation has provided the space and curriculum for Blind Children's Learning Center to expand its onsite program to provide crucial services to children with visual impairments through 2nd grade. We are honored to remember Karl, his impact in the community, and his dedication and support of our Center, and our mission to help prepare children with visual impairments for a life of independence."
###
About Blind Children's Learning Center
Blind Children's Learning Center, a non-profit agency, provides services for children with visual impairments. Founded in 1962 by adults who were blind, the organization was originally called "Services for the Blind Orange County." The founders quickly discovered the key to helping a person with visual impairments was to start working with them at a very early age. Today the agency serves children and their families through the Global Infant Development Program, Bright Visions Early Childhood Center (an onsite preschool-2nd grade) and Youth Outreach Services with the mission to provide early intervention, education and services for blind, visually impaired and deaf-blind children and their families to empower independence. For more information please visit http://www.blindkids.org.
Contact
Carolyn Baker
***@blindkids.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse