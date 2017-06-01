News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
13th Annual Jets Over Kentucky Roars Into Lebanon, KY
World's largest remote control jet show takes flight July 9-16, 2017
Casual fans and remote control jet enthusiasts alike will recognize many of the planes at this year's Jets Over Kentucky: F-15s, F-4 Phantoms, B-1 Bomber, A10, F-18 Super Hornet, BAE Hawk, F-100, Stealth Fighter Jet – even an SR-71 spy plane that is over 13-feet-long and valued at $100,000. New this year are two 14-foot-long F-104 Star Fighters and a scale F-100 Super Sabre.
Opening ceremonies take place at noon on Sat., July 15, followed by the Fighter Jet Showdown, a full-scale aerobatic jet show including high speed passes, 9G turns and simulated bomb runs.
On Friday and Saturday, look-but-don't-
The Parade of Lights takes place Friday evening, a unique spectacle wherein the jets turn on their lights and travel in parade formation down the tarmac. An hour-long fireworks display follows the parade.
"Saturday features a big air show that represents the latest and greatest our armed services have today," said Lewis Patton, Jets coordinator.
Throughout the week, spectators are invited to watch the pilots practice and perform their warm-up routines. Pilots from the U.S., Spain, Asia, Iceland and Europe are coming to this year's event, along with pilots from Canada and Mexico.
Merchandise vendors from the U.S. will again be joined by international vendors from England, Germany and Spain to tempt remote control jet enthusiasts with some of the newest inventions, model jet kits and technology for remote control planes. Food vendors will also be on hand.
13th Annual Jets Over Kentucky
Festival website: https://visitlebanonky.com/
Date: Sat., July 15: Opening Ceremonies at 12 p.m. Gates open at 8 a.m. Fri. and Sat. Parade of Lights, approx. 9:30 p.m. Fri., July 14, followed by Fireworks Display. Private plane tent tours, on the hour noon until dark, Fri. and Sat. Fighter Jet Showdown, Sport Jet Challenge Apache Demo on Saturday Spectators welcome during the week, beginning July 9.
Place: Lebanon-Springfield Airport, 650 Airport Lane, Springfield, KY 40069.
Cost: Friday and Saturday admission is $5 per person; children under 12 free. Proceeds go to the airport. No admission July 9-14 to watch pilot practice.
Also see: Jets Over Kentucky Facebook page and www.RCUniverse.com (event information, pilot registration, list of sponsors). Info and forms may also be found at https://visitlebanonky.com/
Note: Bring a lawn chair and an umbrella for shade.
While in town, make plans to visit Lebanon's new winery, Jesters, known for its dry European-inspired wines, gorgeous views, artisanal food and live concerts. Stop by the new County Seat Kitchen & Bar, a farm-to-table restaurant featuring Kentucky bourbon flights and live music, and catch the new bourbon exhibit at the Marion County Heritage Center. Click here (http://visitlebanonky.com/)
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Lewis Patton, Event Coordinator, LewisTheGeneral@
Nena Olivier, Director@VisitLebanonky.com, 270-692-0021
Lebanon Tourist & Convention Commission, www.VisitLebanonKy.com
HI- and LOW-RES photos available.
ABOUT LEBANON, KY | Lebanon is located in the Heart of Bourbon Country, at the epicenter of Kentucky barrel and bourbon making. Attractions include Maker's Mark Distillery, Limestone Branch Distillery, photo op stop Maker's Mark/Lebanon Water Tower, the Kentucky Cooperage and Jesters Winery. For outdoor enthusiasts, Gorley Naturalist Trail presents challenging hiking and biking and the scenic splendor of 47 bridges. Fagan Branch Reservoir and Sportsman's Lake beckon canoeists, kayakers and boaters (non-motorized boats) and fishers and anglers for waters stocked with rainbow trout, largemouth and smallmouth bass, catfish, crappie and hybrid bluegill. Lebanon is on the Civil War Discovery Trail and is part of Kentucky's historic Holy Land, with sites including the Sisters of Loretto Motherhouse. Visual and performing arts and pop culture and historic treasures are found at the Marion County Heritage Center, Stillhouse Art Museum and Angelic Hall at Centre Square. Shop for antiques, collectibles and handmade crafts downtown and dine at your choice of 40 eateries – everything from casual full-service restaurants to home-style cafes to an old-fashioned soda fountain. Accommodations options include bed and breakfast inns, golf course lodging and the Hampton Inn. Facebook.com/
Contact
Nena Olivier
***@visitlebanonky.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse