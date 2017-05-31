News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
King Arthur Flour: Exceeding customer expectations since 1790
Q: To what do you attribute the staying power of your company? Are the founding principles still intact?
A: Our company was founded on the principles of high quality and doing the right thing. While quality may now be taken for granted, back in 1790 there were no pure food laws or government agencies regulating quality food. From the beginning we've sought to sell people exactly what they expected: good performing, pure flour with no chemicals or contaminants. This was a time when flour could be adulterated with things like ground bone or other cheap substances resembling wheat flour. Over the years we have maintained these principles, expanding them to mean more than product, to mean doing the right thing in terms of all stakeholders:
Q: Times have changed, competition has changed, buyer demographics and taste have changed: How has the brand stayed popular and relevant over 200+ years?
A: We are constantly on the lookout for new ways to connect to our consumers. Just yesterday our CEO was talking to me about Snapchat Stories, wondering if or how that will impact our marketing strategy. Despite being a very old company in an old industry, we stay relevant by delivering what our customers are looking for. Today they want more than just a bag of good flour. They seek knowledge and inspiration as well. We see it as our mission to supply more than a quality product. We were one of the first food companies to have a consumer website. We also built an online baking community a decade before today's social media platforms even existed.
Q: Is brand longevity a competitive advantage?
A: Yes and no. Certainly if no one had ever heard of us and picked up a product and saw "since 1790" on our packaging they may give us some benefit of the doubt that they wouldn't give an upstart. They might think "Well they must be doing something right if they've been around that long." But that only gets you so far. Maybe the first purchase. To keep people coming back you have to deliver on your promise. If someone purchased the King Arthur Flour brand they could skate along for a short while simply on our heritage and longevity. But unless they authentically provided consumers what they are looking for, they would quickly fade away. And for our industry in particular, many of the competitors have enjoyed longevity. Really what's the difference between 226 years old and 125 years old? Sure, it's a hundred years! But in a world where brands come and go overnight, 125 years is a pretty good track record for our competitors.
Q: It sounds like history and heritage are common attributes in your category. How does this impact point of sale?
A: Yes, many of our competitors have a long heritage. Our biggest competitor, though 100 years our junior, has still been in the business over 125 years. And there are many smaller, regional brands that have also been around for generations. Whether the competitor is old or new, we strive to make a better product and provide the consumer with a better experience. And we start by creating great relationships with our retail partners by demonstrating how important our products are to their shelf assortments and ultimately to their own profitability.
Q: How would you define your value proposition after all these years in business?
A: Our value proposition is that when you buy one of our products you get more than a bag of flour or a boxed mix. You get us. We bring to bear our centuries of knowledge and expertise, helping consumers bake their best. Our bakers' hotline operates 7 days a week and we also help customers via online chat, email and social media. No other baking ingredients company offers the kind of support we do to help the consumer, whether they want to make the perfect baguette, make an ingredient substitution or just cut a recipe yield in half.
Q: Most entrepreneurs think about immediate success, but may also believe they are creating a lasting brand: what advice can you give them about building for longevity?
A: The advice I would give someone about building for longevity is to make principled decisions, realizing that future generations may bear the consequences for decisions you make today. By having strong but not too narrow principles you can build a foundation that will allow you to grow and adapt along with your customers while not compromising the things that make you unique and differentiated.
When brands are born, the tendency is to focus on survival and growth. But ask yourself: if you knew your company was going to thrive for 226 years might you spend a bit more time crafting the brand mission and vision statement? If you knew your company would be run by a generation of individuals who haven't even been born yet, would you leave a message about the essence - the brand DNA- that they need to protect? King Arthur Flour knows what matters, what must be protected. We should all treat brands as if they are a legacy.
We believe in brands. They make the shopping and buying process easier. They deliver higher margins, drive marketing efficiency, create armies of advocates, and absorb the occasional product disappointments. Some brands last for centuries - most for an instant. Our team has worked with some of the country's biggest brands, and had a hand in taking many from launch to category leadership.
If you're interested in how we can turn your brand into a leader, or your product into a brand, contact me, Renee Miller, at renee@millergroupmarketing.com. Or call me at (310) 442-0101, ext. 23.
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse