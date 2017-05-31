News By Tag
"Mr Sweetcorn's Adventure" - Mishaps Happen to Mr. Sweetcorn in Amusing Children's Book
Priding himself on being the snappiest of dressers, Mr. Sweetcorn wears a lemon-yellow shirt, red trousers, a green-and-red-
Mr Sweetcorn's Adventurebegins at the break of dawn, when he heads out an adventure that has its share of mishaps as he ends up getting an unexpected snack.
Mr Sweetcorn moved like lightning, crawling through the rows of strawberry plants and filling up his umbrella with big red strawberries.
His mouth was watering in anticipation as he took his umbrella full of fruit over to a grass verge, where he could sit in comfort and eat.
"One for me and none for them. One for me and none for them," Mr Sweetcorn said. As he stuffed himself, his belly grew bigger and bigger and bigger.
Finally, his umbrella basket was completely empty. Phew, all that eating had made him very tired. He laid back on the grass, placed his bowler hat over his face, and gently rested over his large strawberry-filled jelly-belly. It was time for a nap.
Mr. Sweetcorn is always ready to combat any situation and overcome any mishaps.
"This vivid children's book shows a delightful sense of humor as well as plenty of colorful illustrations. We are most pleased to announce its release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
MR SWEETCORN'S ADVENTURE (ISBN: 978-1-68181-
About the Author: David Driscoll began writing short stories at creative writing classes, writing about supporting characters that are a little different. He started writing when he was four and now creates children's stories with bright and bold illustrations. "Dreams can come true and the world would be a great place if this happened all the time. Never give up with destiny and enjoy the fruitfulness along the way. Stick to your decisions and make things happen. When the first drafts were created, I could see the results beyond pen and paper. You only see what your eyes want to see, so use the gift of imagination and produce a legacy." This is his third book. His others are Charlie and Felicity Go Wild and Discovery of Duck Nation.He lives inIpswich, Suffolk, England.
