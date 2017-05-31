"Mr Sweetcorn's Adventure" - Mishaps Happen to Mr. Sweetcorn in Amusing Children's Book

 
IPSWICH, England - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- There's never a dull moment when Mr Sweetcorn's about. In this fun children's adventure, David Driscoll introduces the stylish character Mr. Sweetcorn.

Priding himself on being the snappiest of dressers, Mr. Sweetcorn wears a lemon-yellow shirt, red trousers, a green-and-red-striped jacket, and a red bow tie. His outfit is topped off by a bowler hat and an umbrella.

Mr Sweetcorn's Adventurebegins at the break of dawn, when he heads out an adventure that has its share of mishaps as he ends up getting an unexpected snack.

Mr Sweetcorn moved like lightning, crawling through the rows of strawberry plants and filling up his umbrella with big red strawberries.

His mouth was watering in anticipation as he took his umbrella full of fruit over to a grass verge, where he could sit in comfort and eat.

"One for me and none for them. One for me and none for them," Mr Sweetcorn said. As he stuffed himself, his belly grew bigger and bigger and bigger.

Finally, his umbrella basket was completely empty. Phew, all that eating had made him very tired. He laid back on the grass, placed his bowler hat over his face, and gently rested over his large strawberry-filled jelly-belly. It was time for a nap.

Mr. Sweetcorn is always ready to combat any situation and overcome any mishaps.

"This vivid children's book shows a delightful sense of humor as well as plenty of colorful illustrations. We are most pleased to announce its release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

MR SWEETCORN'S ADVENTURE (ISBN: 978-1-68181-226-7) is now available for $10.50 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbprabooks.com/DavidDriscoll or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

About the Author: David Driscoll began writing short stories at creative writing classes, writing about supporting characters that are a little different. He started writing when he was four and now creates children's stories with bright and bold illustrations. "Dreams can come true and the world would be a great place if this happened all the time. Never give up with destiny and enjoy the fruitfulness along the way. Stick to your decisions and make things happen. When the first drafts were created, I could see the results beyond pen and paper. You only see what your eyes want to see, so use the gift of imagination and produce a legacy." This is his third book. His others are Charlie and Felicity Go Wild and Discovery of Duck Nation.He lives inIpswich, Suffolk, England.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

Source:Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
Email:***@sbpra.net Email Verified
Tags:Children S Book, Adventure, David Driscoll
Industry:Books
Location:Ipswich - Suffolk - England
Subject:Products
