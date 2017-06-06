 
New Board of Directors Rejuvenates IAMCP Greater Phoenix Area Chapter

The chapter recently appointed a new board of directors who will organize a vibrant community to promote partner relationships, provide networking opportunities, and present business growth events for local Microsoft partners.
 
 
PHOENIX - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Greater Phoenix area chapter of International Association of Channel Partners (IAMCP) is getting a fresh start. The chapter recently appointed a new board of directors who will organize a vibrant community to promote partner relationships, provide networking opportunities, present business growth events, and more for Microsoft Partners (and some Microsoft customers) throughout the Greater Phoenix area.

The newly appointed board of directors for the IAMCP Greater Phoenix area chapter includes:

• President: Jennifer Didier (Directions Training)
• Vice President: Julio Cruz (MS Technology Specialists)
• Secretary: Michael Cocanower (itSynergy)
• Treasurer: Kathleen French (Robert Half)

Eugene Chi, a General Manager for SMB Channel Sales for Microsoft says, "We are excited to see new leadership on the IAMCP Arizona chapter. The IAMCP is a great place for Microsoft partners to exchange ideas, network with other like-minded individuals, grow your business and get involved in community outreach. I would encourage partners in the Phoenix area to get involved and  check it out."

The International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) is the leading independent global organization for business networking in the Microsoft partner eco-system with 80+ chapters in over 40 countries around the world. IAMCP members represent the trusted, independent voice of the Microsoft partner community.

Microsoft Partners that are part of the IAMCP community typically enjoy significantly higher revenues and higher margins than their counterparts outside of the community. Members benefit from partner to partner relationships with other trusted members to generate these higher margins and deliver exceptional solutions and services to their customers.

"I am so glad to see the Arizona IAMCP chapter thriving again," says David Gersten, who serves as West Regional IAMCP US Chair and US Secretary. "There are so many benefits for the technology partners of Arizona to get out of participating in IAMCP.  Remember what I always say, IAMCP is a lunch plan with amazing opportunities to network, learn and grow your businesses."

Learn more about IAMCP here: http://www.iamcp-us.org/.
