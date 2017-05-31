Woodside Health's Growth Continues with the Addition of More Analysts

Cleveland-based medical office building acquisition and management firm hires two more analysts.

End

-- Ted Barr (http://www.woodsidehealth.com/about), Joe Greulich (woodsidehealth.com:about), and Ben Sheridan (woodsidehealth.com:about), Principals of Woodside Health (http://www.woodsidehealth.com), are pleased to welcome two analysts, Gary Butler and Jesse Spero, to its team of real estate professionals. Gary and Jesse will conduct due diligence for new acquisitions as well as assist in the asset management functions relating to the firm's existing portfolio of over twenty properties. Woodside Health's newest hires joined the firm in May and June.Gary Butler, a graduate of Brigham Young University, brings finance, real estate and construction experience to Woodside Health. A recipient of Brigham Young and Elva Pedersen Jorgenson merit-based scholarships, Gary graduated with a B.S. in Finance and an emphasis in real estate.Jesse Spero, comes to Woodside Health from serving as an underwriter for a real estate loan company. His work experience also includes analyzing real estate acquisitions for a real estate healthcare company. Jesse graduated with a M.S. from New York University's Schack Institute of Real Estate and a B.A. from Yeshiva University's Sy Syms School of Business.They join Ruofan (Jarry) Yu, who joined Woodside Health about one year ago. Jarry had received his M.S. in Finance from Case Western Reserve University and a B.A. in Economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.Cleveland based Woodside Health is a medical office building acquisition and management firm. Unique to the industry, Woodside Health treats their tenants like customers. They proactively enhance the exterior and interior spaces of their buildings, and look to establish long-term relationships with their tenants. The firm's principals have decades of experience investing in and managing real estate. For more information, visit www.WoodsideHealth.com.