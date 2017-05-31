News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Kellye Gray, Accomplished Jazz Vocalist to Perform at AC Hotel in Partnership with Mezlan
Mezlan, the finest men's footwear boutique in Atlanta, is proud to host an evening of awareness in partnership with Cancer Below the Belt, Juwado Life and the AC Hotel.
With her stunning musicality and warm, enveloping voice, Texas native Kellye Gray is one of the most accomplished jazz vocalists on the national scene. Gray's profile continues to grow by leaps and bounds, recording over half-dozen albums as a leader and logging performances nationally and internationally at world-class venues and festivals including Lincoln Center, the Spoleto Festival, Yoshi's, and SFJAZZ.
Kellye has been honored to share the stage with legends Ray Charles, Dizzy Gillespie, and Etta James, to name a few. Expect an evening of fun and conversation about areas of the body that we do not normally talk about: the areas "below the belt."
Mezlan, as a men's outfitter, recognizes the importance of healthy living and cancer awareness. Juwado Life, a premier vendor of herbal and natural health solutions, focuses on supporting those who believe in working towards living a consciously healthy lifestyle. Join Mezlan at the AC Hotel in Buckhead on June 15th from 6-8 pm for an evening you will not soon forget!
Mezlan Atlanta
3500 Peachtree Rd NE D-8
Atlanta, GA 30326
www.mezlan.com
Contact
LOOK Los Angeles
Karen Ahaesy
karen@look-la.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse