Kellye Gray, Accomplished Jazz Vocalist to Perform at AC Hotel in Partnership with Mezlan

--, the finest men's footwear boutique in Atlanta, is proud to host an evening of awareness in partnership withand the. The evening will feature live entertainment from the incomparable jazz singer,, who will perform songs from her upcoming album, "Rendering" which will be released June 30th.With her stunning musicality and warm, enveloping voice, Texas nativeis one of the most accomplished jazz vocalists on the national scene. Gray's profile continues to grow by leaps and bounds, recording over half-dozen albums as a leader and logging performances nationally and internationally at world-class venues and festivals including, the, andKellye has been honored to share the stage with legends, and, to name a few. Expect an evening of fun and conversation about areas of the body that we do not normally talk about: the areas "below the belt.", as a men's outfitter, recognizes the importance of healthy living and cancer awareness., a premier vendor of herbal and natural health solutions, focuses on supporting those who believe in working towards living a consciously healthy lifestyle. Joinat theonfor an evening you will not soon forget!3500 Peachtree Rd NE D-8Atlanta, GA 30326www.mezlan.com