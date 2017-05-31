 
Kellye Gray, Accomplished Jazz Vocalist to Perform at AC Hotel in Partnership with Mezlan

Mezlan, the finest men's footwear boutique in Atlanta, is proud to host an evening of awareness in partnership with Cancer Below the Belt, Juwado Life and the AC Hotel.
 
 
Mezlan logo
Mezlan logo
ATLANTA - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Mezlan, the finest men's footwear boutique in Atlanta, is proud to host an evening of awareness in partnership with Cancer Below the Belt, Juwado Life and the AC Hotel. The evening will feature live entertainment from the incomparable jazz singer, Kellye Gray, who will perform songs from her upcoming album, "Rendering" which will be released June 30th.

With her stunning musicality and warm, enveloping voice, Texas native Kellye Gray is one of the most accomplished jazz vocalists on the national scene. Gray's profile continues to grow by leaps and bounds, recording over half-dozen albums as a leader and logging performances nationally and internationally at world-class venues and festivals including Lincoln Center, the Spoleto Festival, Yoshi's, and SFJAZZ.

Kellye has been honored to share the stage with legends Ray Charles, Dizzy Gillespie, and Etta James, to name a few. Expect an evening of fun and conversation about areas of the body that we do not normally talk about: the areas "below the belt."

Mezlan, as a men's outfitter, recognizes the importance of healthy living and cancer awareness. Juwado Life, a premier vendor of herbal and natural health solutions, focuses on supporting those who believe in working towards living a consciously healthy lifestyle. Join Mezlan at the AC Hotel in Buckhead on June 15th from 6-8 pm for an evening you will not soon forget!

Mezlan Atlanta

3500 Peachtree Rd NE D-8

Atlanta, GA 30326

www.mezlan.com

LOOK Los Angeles
Karen Ahaesy
karen@look-la.com
Source:MEZLAN
