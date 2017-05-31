 
Industry News





Animal World USA promotes The Five Freedoms for Animals in Communities Across America!

 
 
Animal World USA "Let Freedom Ring!"
Animal World USA "Let Freedom Ring!"
NEW YORK - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Animal World USA is pleased to announce "Let Freedom Ring" is continuing as the primary message of the Animal World USA Weeks for the Animals campaign. Animal World USA is promoting the basic "Five Freedoms" mandate from a set of principals adopted by organizations since the UK introduced the standards for animal care in 1965.

Dog Chaining has been the primary "Let Freedom Ring" issue during the Animal World USA Weeks for the Animals schedule. Legislators and advocates are contacted and informed of the Week for the Animals in their state. Animal World USA promotes the animal advocacy groups that are building fences, unchaining dogs through education, and finally bringing an end to the cruelty of dog chaining.

Lawmakers are encouraged to connect with state groups and make a commitment to begin in earnest to work with their constituents to end the outdated and harmful practice of chaining dogs.

The annual Weeks for the Animals 2017 schedule includes celebrations in over 20 USA states (as well as, international celebrations in Africa, India and the United Kingdom). The relationships being built are instrumental in connecting lawmakers and compassionate citizens.

"Animal World USA is working to create positive change for the the animals at the local and state level," states Animal World USA president Michelle Buckalew. For more information and to learn about Animal World USA Weeks for the Animals, visit http://www.animalworldusa.org/

