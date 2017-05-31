News By Tag
Photographs of Cuba on Display at Joe Van Gogh with Reception June 9
The photographs on display were taken in early November, 2016 in three Cuban port cities that Lonsway visited. He arranged the photo expedition shortly after President Obama started normalizing relations with Cuba. Fidel Castro died about three weeks after the photos were taken.
The photos currently on display at Joe Van Gogh are the first series in a planned 10 year project. Lonsway plans to return to Cuba to take more photographs annually to create a portfolio documenting changes in the island nation in the first decade of normalized relations with the United States.
Lonsway's photos will be on display at Joe Van Gogh through June.
The photographs are also available online at http://www.photosdecuba.com
About Gene Lonsway
Gene Lonsway has pursued photography for 20 years. His primary vocation is dog training, and you may know him from his on-field performances with The Durham Bulls for the last 15 years. Lonsway owned and trained the Durham Bulls canine mascots, Lucky The Wonderdog, Lucky Junior, Ace, and Deuce. He retired from the Bulls after the 2016 season. He continues to operate The Mister Obedience Dog Training Center on New Hope Church Road in Chapel Hill, NC. Learn more at http://www.photosdecuba.com
