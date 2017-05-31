News By Tag
* Family
* Fun
* Party
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Party Rocks at 'The Happy Journey Children's Birthday Party Fun Expo' at Oviedo Mall
Hang on tight for the excitement which is set to spill over at the 2nd annual presentation of 'The Happy journey Children's Birthday Party Fun Expo' event. Babies, Toddlers, Preschoolers, Elementary aged children and their families are all invited
The event caters to helping parents feel the excitement of their child's birthday party bash and celebrate it by gaining unique ideas for bringing it to life.
The fantastic Birthday Party Fun Expo event will offer parents birthday themes, creative ideas and fun-filled moments to help them celebrate their child's special birthday journey, recognize their child's birthday milestone, organize their child's birthday party, help parents with their actual birthday party and have fun while they plan and organize it all.
'The Happy Journey Children's Birthday Party Fun Expo' is designed to help parents experience the joy of planning their child's 'perfect' birthday party experience.
In essence, the special expo event will offer anything 'Children's Birthday Party Fun' in its presentation and flavor.
Event details at http://journeyofjoychildrensevents.com
Contact
Sandy Isaacs
Journey of Joy Children's Events
(407) 272-7522
sandy@journeyofjoychildrensevents.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse