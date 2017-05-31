 
News By Tag
* Family
* Fun
* Party
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oviedo
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
654321
May 2017
31


The Party Rocks at 'The Happy Journey Children's Birthday Party Fun Expo' at Oviedo Mall

Hang on tight for the excitement which is set to spill over at the 2nd annual presentation of 'The Happy journey Children's Birthday Party Fun Expo' event. Babies, Toddlers, Preschoolers, Elementary aged children and their families are all invited
 
 
Children's Birthday party Celebration
Children's Birthday party Celebration
OVIEDO, Fla. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The excitement of children's birthday party celebrations, birthday party venues, places to go to for your child's birthday, party planners, party entertainment and attractions, birthday party gifts and more will be captured at the presentation of 'The Happy Journey Children's Birthday Party Fun Expo' on Sunday, July 9, 2017 from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM at the Oviedo Mall Community Room as presented by Journey of Joy Children's Events.

The event caters to helping parents feel the excitement of their child's birthday party bash and celebrate it by gaining unique ideas for bringing it to life.

The fantastic Birthday Party Fun Expo event will offer parents birthday themes, creative ideas and fun-filled moments to help them celebrate their child's special birthday journey, recognize their child's birthday milestone, organize their child's birthday party, help parents with their actual birthday party and have fun while they plan and organize it all.

'The Happy Journey Children's Birthday Party Fun Expo' is designed to help parents experience the joy of planning their child's 'perfect' birthday party experience.

In essence, the special expo event will offer anything 'Children's Birthday Party Fun' in its presentation and flavor.

Event details at http://journeyofjoychildrensevents.com

Contact
Sandy Isaacs
Journey of Joy Children's Events
(407) 272-7522
sandy@journeyofjoychildrensevents.com
End
Source:
Email:***@journeyofjoychildrensevents.com Email Verified
Tags:Family, Fun, Party
Industry:Family
Location:Oviedo - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Journey of Joy Children's Events PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share