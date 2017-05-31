News By Tag
Carley Dole Named 2017 Buckfire & Buckfire, P.C. Disability Scholarship Winner
The annual award was established in 2013 as part of the law firm's commitment to helping students with disabilities or injuries who are in need of financial assistance for education purposes.
Dole, who has just completed her sophomore year at Northern Michigan University n Marquette, is studying psychology and public relations.
Ever since she was little, Dole was fascinated by the workings of the brain and wanted to be a neurosurgeon. In 2012, she was preparing a horse for a fair when the horse suddenly and unexpectedly bit the right side of her face, knocking her unconscious. Dole suffered a traumatic brain injury, a dislocated jaw, among other spinal injuries.
In 2013, Dole was diagnosed with epilepsy … after she had a seizure while driving. The car accident left pieces of rim and tire in the trunk of a tree and left Dole with a neck injury.
"This is the part of the story where everyone apologizes for the fact that I have to go through this," Dole wrote in her scholarship application essay. "The same answer still remains. I'm more grateful for the impact of my injury than I've ever been. It's brought the hope and understanding to see the good in everything, the passion and compassion to keep striving."
Dole's treatment for her epilepsy and chronic post traumatic headache continues with few accommodations made for her, although she does require extra time for examinations to allow for processing information and decision making.
"Carley's story embodies what our scholarship is all about," said Lawrence J. Buckfire, Managing Partner and Lead Trial Attorney at Buckfire Law. "She has turned her disability into a positive and is a very worthy Buckfire Disability Scholarship winner."
Each year, the Buckfire & Buckfire, P.C. Disability Scholarship awards $1,000 to one student. The scholarship is available to students of any age, with any type of disability, including but not limited to physical disabilities, medical conditions, mental or psychiatric conditions, speech and language, learning disabilities, behavioral conditions, and all other conditions.
Founded in 1969 by David Buckfire, Buckfire & Buckfire P.C. represents clients injured in all types of accident and injury cases. The firm offers a number of academic scholarships to assist exceptional students with high academic achievements complete their education. For more information about the scholarship programs, visit our scholarships page or contact the scholarship committee at info@buckfirelaw.com.
