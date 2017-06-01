News By Tag
Joel Myers Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
Mr. Myers discusses his reasons of joining RE/MAX DFW Associates, "I really liked the feel from the moment I walked in and I felt the freedom to be myself and inspired to do great things with my business," said Mr. Myers.
Manager of the Frisco office, Bonnie Watson, states "I'm beyond excited that Mr. Myers has joined our growing team. He is very bright, passionate and truly cares for his clients."
Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Mr. Myers moved to Dallas 12 years ago and is a father of three children. Mr. Myers earned his Bachelor's degree in Modern Languages with an emphasis in Spanish from Northern State University and a Master's degree in counseling from Lamar University.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Joel Myers can be contacted at the Frisco office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 469.582.0254 or via email at Joel.Myers@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.
