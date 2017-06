Apparatus and Transit for Livable Communities Launch "Here to There" Podcast Series

10-Episode Release Takes on the Human Dimensions of Commuting in the Twin Cities Alongside Residents, Experts, and Policy Leaders

-- Apparatus, a policy and public affairs practice, in partnership with Studio Americana and Transit for Livable Communities, Minnesota's largest transportation advocacy non-profit, today announced the debut of, a 10-episode podcast series offering a glimpse into the public and private dimensions of commuting in and around the Twin Cities. More information about, including additional resources, photos, and full episodes is available at heretotherepodcast.org.grew out of Apparatus' Drive Together initiative (drivetogethermpls.org), a public-private-community collaboration that takes on bringing clear, safer, fairer, and better transportation options to the Metro area through active engagement and policy measures. "The podcast is a demonstration of the themes we've encountered over and over again in our work with Drive Together," said Leili Fatehi, Principal and Co-founder at Apparatus. "We wanted to take the opportunity to dive into the very personal and nuanced transportation choices people make as well as pull back to look at the broader policies, technologies, and social factors that affect them."Each episode ofstarts with an actual commute and ends with an in-depth studio discussion about a specific issue or idea. Commutes include everything from public transit to private vehicles to bikes and walking. "It's incredible to hear why people commute the way they do and the stories that are brought out in the podcast really magnify some of the key issues we find in every avenue of policy such as affordability, aging, sustainability, inclusivity, and more," explained Fatehi.Available on the https://www.heretotherepodcast.org ) website, SoundCloud, and iTunes ( https://itunes.apple.com/ us/podcast/here- to-there/id12419... ), the podcast debuts today and will release weekly episodes through July. A sampling of the first five episodes includes:● Episode 1 | Health takes you on a bike commute through Minneapolis with local bikers Selam and Darius before visiting the studio with Vayong Moua of Blue Cross Blue Shield's Center for Prevention to talk about the ways policy can make the healthy transportation choice the default transportation choice.● Episode 2 | Sustainability takes you for a ride in two electric vehicles with local EV enthusiast Tim before visiting the studio with Andrew Twite of Fresh Energy to talk about how Minnesota can benefit from and lead in vehicle electrification.● Episode 3 | Connectivity will bring you along for a cross-city commute from Chanhassen to St. Paul with Bill before heading to the studio to meet with Nick and Lars from the ReConnectRondo project which is working to rectify the disconnect caused by the I-94 expansion by building a land bridge over the highway.● Episode 4 | Livability will bring you along for a walking trip through the public transit-rich Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul with retiree Mat before heading to the studio to meet with Lydia Morken, livability specialist who's worked with AARP MN to develop comprehensive aging and transportation plans to support those making life changes.● Episode 5 | Employment will bring you along for a very special Lyft trip (with a driver whose name we won't spoil before the episode is out) before heading to the studio to meet with Mark Lawson from Amalgamated Transit Union to discuss changes in the workforce for transit operators.is recorded, edited, and produced by Studio Americana, a Minneapolis-based media company offering comprehensive studio services for live or recorded productions.To join the ride, visit(http://heretotherepodcast.org)where you can plot your commute on the interactive story map, access additional resources, and sign up for episode alerts.Apparatus is a public affairs practice and think/do tank specializing in opportunities and challenges at the nexus of social, natural, and built systems. A public benefit corporation, Apparatus works for equitable, inclusive solutions that bring together public, private, and community interests to find new ways forward. More information at apparatusmn.org.Transit for Livable Communities is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization leading the movement for transportation reform in Minnesota. Through advocacy, community engagement and collaboration, innovative programming, and research, we promote a balanced transportation system that encourages transit, walking, bicycling, and thoughtful development. More at tlcminnesota.org.Studio Americana offers comprehensive services for live or recorded content, professional voice-over recordings, commercials, audio editing, and much more. Learn more at studioamericana.com.