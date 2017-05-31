News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Apparatus and Transit for Livable Communities Launch "Here to There" Podcast Series
10-Episode Release Takes on the Human Dimensions of Commuting in the Twin Cities Alongside Residents, Experts, and Policy Leaders
Here to There grew out of Apparatus' Drive Together initiative (drivetogethermpls.org)
Each episode of Here to There starts with an actual commute and ends with an in-depth studio discussion about a specific issue or idea. Commutes include everything from public transit to private vehicles to bikes and walking. "It's incredible to hear why people commute the way they do and the stories that are brought out in the podcast really magnify some of the key issues we find in every avenue of policy such as affordability, aging, sustainability, inclusivity, and more," explained Fatehi.
Available on the Here to There (https://www.heretotherepodcast.org) website, SoundCloud, and iTunes (https://itunes.apple.com/
● Episode 1 | Health takes you on a bike commute through Minneapolis with local bikers Selam and Darius before visiting the studio with Vayong Moua of Blue Cross Blue Shield's Center for Prevention to talk about the ways policy can make the healthy transportation choice the default transportation choice.
● Episode 2 | Sustainability takes you for a ride in two electric vehicles with local EV enthusiast Tim before visiting the studio with Andrew Twite of Fresh Energy to talk about how Minnesota can benefit from and lead in vehicle electrification.
● Episode 3 | Connectivity will bring you along for a cross-city commute from Chanhassen to St. Paul with Bill before heading to the studio to meet with Nick and Lars from the ReConnectRondo project which is working to rectify the disconnect caused by the I-94 expansion by building a land bridge over the highway.
● Episode 4 | Livability will bring you along for a walking trip through the public transit-rich Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul with retiree Mat before heading to the studio to meet with Lydia Morken, livability specialist who's worked with AARP MN to develop comprehensive aging and transportation plans to support those making life changes.
● Episode 5 | Employment will bring you along for a very special Lyft trip (with a driver whose name we won't spoil before the episode is out) before heading to the studio to meet with Mark Lawson from Amalgamated Transit Union to discuss changes in the workforce for transit operators.
Here to There is recorded, edited, and produced by Studio Americana, a Minneapolis-
To join the ride, visit heretotherepodcast.org (http://heretotherepodcast.org)
About Apparatus
Apparatus is a public affairs practice and think/do tank specializing in opportunities and challenges at the nexus of social, natural, and built systems. A public benefit corporation, Apparatus works for equitable, inclusive solutions that bring together public, private, and community interests to find new ways forward. More information at apparatusmn.org.
About Transit for Livable Communities
Transit for Livable Communities is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization leading the movement for transportation reform in Minnesota. Through advocacy, community engagement and collaboration, innovative programming, and research, we promote a balanced transportation system that encourages transit, walking, bicycling, and thoughtful development. More at tlcminnesota.org.
About Studio Americana
Studio Americana offers comprehensive services for live or recorded content, professional voice-over recordings, commercials, audio editing, and much more. Learn more at studioamericana.com.
Contact
Laura Monn Ginsburg
***@apparatusmn.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse