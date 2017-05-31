 
"Toastmasters Got Talent" 1st Place Winner Emily Scarborough Townsley

Governor Nathan Deal proclaimed May Georgia Toastmasters Month, and hundreds of local Toastmasters Clubs celebrated by bringing awareness to the benefits of learning and growing in their local clubs. "College Park Branch Library is our home."
 
 
Distinguished Toastmaster Emily Scarborough Townsley
Distinguished Toastmaster Emily Scarborough Townsley
 
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- District 44 Toastmasters which serves 218 Toastmasters Clubs West of I-85 Atlanta culminated its Spring Conference May 13th with "Toastmasters Got Talent," a competition featuring individuals who previously competed at the area level. And the winner is, Emily Scarborough Townsley.

The journey of a Toastmaster begins with one speech, and Distinguished Toastmaster Emily Townsley stood in front of an audience of strangers (like all new club members do) and began her journey 10-years ago. Since this time, her skills as a communicator and leader have been cultivated by completing the Toastmasters International communication and leadership tracks which involve delivering powerful, well-crafted speeches and serving in various capacities at the club, area, and district levels.

But Emily truly emerged as the audience sat on the edge of their seats and she stepped to the stage in distinguished form singing her acapella rendition of Heyward, Gershwin and Gershwin's jazz standard, "Summertime."

Being a Toastmaster is so much more than making memorable toasts at special occasions. It's about extemporaneous speaking, yes. And it's about learning to lead by example, coaching others to greatness, and working collaboratively in order to make a real difference in your community and in the world. Emily Townsley exemplifies what it means to be a Toastmaster both as an entertainer and in her current role as Club President for Ardyss Toastmasters Club-Atlanta. The Toastmasters International 2016 – 2017 fiscal year comes to an end June 30, 2017, and we salute "Toastmaster's Got Talent" 1st Place Winner, Emily Scarborough Townsley for her leadership excellence and her ability to bring the house down with her soul stirring vocals.

Ardyss Toastmasters Club-Atlanta meets regularly the 2nd and 4th Saturdays from 2 pm – 3:30 pm at the College Park Branch Library located at 3647 Main St, College Park, GA 30337 (1 block from the College Park Marta Station). Learn more about this club at http://ardysstoastmastersatlanta.toastmastersclubs.org/.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization's membership exceeds 345,000 in more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters (http://twitter.com/Toastmasters) on Twitter.

Media Contact
Versandra Kennebrew
7703740929
***@versandrakennebrewintl.com
Source:
Email:***@versandrakennebrewintl.com Email Verified
