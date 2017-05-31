News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Explains How Drinking Coffee Can Induce Mindfulness
The aroma of coffee beans in the morning can be a powerful source of mindfulness, says an expert from Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea.
"There is currently a revival of meditation especially among the millennials,"
Since caffeine is considered a stimulant, the combination of coffee and mindfulness may seem like a mismatch at first. However, there is actually some scientific reason behind it. Studies have shown that the aroma of gourmet coffee beans have calming effects on the brain which help reduce stress and keep the mind active.
"A warm cup of coffee is a simple yet very effective way to induce mindfulness. If you focus enough, it can really put you at ease and make you live in the present," the Aroma Bravo expert remarked. To begin the practice, he advised meditators to concentrate on the different sensations coming from the coffee cup.
"Pay close attention to the warmth and the inviting aroma of the coffee. Take the time to smell and appreciate what's in your hands. As you take the first sip, note the delightful flavors that are now in your mouth and swallow it with sincere gratitude. Drink the rest of your coffee slowly with your mind focused entirely on the present moment, savoring every taste and every flavor. Do this every day as you have your morning coffee and it will have a positive effect on your mood for the day," the expert further added.
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers Arabica gourmet coffee beans from Honduras. Roasted in small batches by master roasters, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for gourmet coffee lovers.
