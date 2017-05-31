News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes King Courier Express as a New Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to King Courier Express!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About King Courier Express
King Courier Express is a company specialized in international transport and logistics, they offer fast, reliable and safe deliveries; Along with e-commerce services to facilitate their international purchases. They make sure each package is delivered.
They are proud to be the first Fulfillment center in Paraguay for South America and in Miami for the world, they offer their commercial customers comprehensive logistics solutions for the entire supply chain: from purchases to warehousing, parcels and distribution of products to the final customer .
With King Courier Express you have your own address in the United States, you will have your locker in Miami to receive your purchases, and then they will deliver it anywhere in the world.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact King Courier Express
angela@kingcourierexpress.com
kingcourierexpress.com
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
