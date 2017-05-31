Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes King Courier Express as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes King Courier Express as a Gold Member

King Courier Express DCC Member

Contact

Doral Chamber of Commerce

***@nmx2.com Doral Chamber of Commerce

End

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes King Courier Express as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as King Courier Express will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.King Courier Express is a company specialized in international transport and logistics, they offer fast, reliable and safe deliveries; Along with e-commerce services to facilitate their international purchases. They make sure each package is delivered.They are proud to be the first Fulfillment center in Paraguay for South America and in Miami for the world, they offer their commercial customers comprehensive logistics solutions for the entire supply chain: from purchases to warehousing, parcels and distribution of products to the final customer .With King Courier Express you have your own address in the United States, you will have your locker in Miami to receive your purchases, and then they will deliver it anywhere in the world.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.angela@kingcourierexpress.com