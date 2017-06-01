News By Tag
BedBug Chasers launches Mosquito Chasers in NJ
BedBug Chasers® makers of the #1 rated bed bug heater and one of the largest and most admired Bed Bug Service companies is ready to show you How to Get Rid of NJ Mosquitoes by introducing Mosquito Chasers!
We caught up with Joe Gere COO of BedBug Chasers who explained Mosquitoes can carry many dangerous vector-borne diseases like Zika, Dengue, West Nile Virus, Bourbon Disease, Encephalitis, Malaria, Chikungunya and even Heartworm in your pets. Once bitten by an infected Mosquito the bite can inflict untold suffering by spreading devastating and deadly illnesses with side effects like Microcephaly and Guillain-Barre. In fact The US has urged pregnant women not to travel to countries battling the Zika virus.
Like bed bugs, mosquitoes draw blood so peoples' reactions are similar – "I don't want to be bitten!" the difference is a mosquito bite can kill you! Mr. Gere explains it was only natural for us to head in this direction; like bed bugs we'll take the bite out of mosquitoes before they can take a bite out of you!
Mosquito Chasers' developed a 1-2-3 Mosquito Knockout Punch Combo! The BEST way to Get Rid of Mosquitoes is to combine an Organic and Synthetic Hybrid Knockdown and Larvacide to eliminate mosquitoes and installation of Repelligation to provide a constant mosquito repellent that prevents mosquitoes from drifting across onto your property. This total solution is important because Mosquitoes are an invasive species that lives and breeds in small water-holding containers (tires, pots, bird baths, gutters, etc.) in close proximity to people and like to feed on humans.
As with all our services our goal is to restore the Natural Order by keeping mosquitoes where they belong – outdoors and away from you by being a part of the BLUE IPM (Integrated Pest Management) approach that we follow at Mosquito Chasers!
About BedBug Chasers:
Our philosophy is simple; use 21st century technology today so our children and grandchildren can enjoy an environmentally safe tomorrow - BedBug Chasers® is a nationwide franchised bed bug heat treatment service company providing a 100% Green and Chemical-Free alternative to Get Rid of Bed Bugs in commercial, residential and industrial environments using proprietary, state of the art electric heat technology. For more information, visit http://www.BedBugChasers.com
Media Contact:
Reporters may contact: Joe Gere 855-241-6435 JGere@bedbugchasers.com
Joe Gere
855-241-6435
***@bedbugchasers.com
