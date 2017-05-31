News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Icebox Cafe as a New Gold Member
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Icebox Cafe as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Icebox Cafe!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About Icebox Cafe
Their flagship property in Miami Beach is located in an area of South Beach known among locals for its unique culinary concepts. Their sophisticated and comfortable design offers the perfect framework for the freshly made, seasonal cuisine which, for more than 15 years, has helped to sustain Icebox Cafe as one of the community leaders.
The Team
Their team is as diverse as the city in which we live. They are all passionate individuals who seek to enrich their customers' experience by delivering genuine concern and interest. Their strength lies in their ability to connect with their customers and to create a sense of community.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact Icebox Cafe
rsiegmann@iceboxcafe.com
iceboxcafe.com
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse