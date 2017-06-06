 
Award Winning Author Creates Unique Resource for Business Owners

Announcing Your Exit Map, an illuminating book that looks at America?s most entrepreneurial generation, and the impending Tsunami of business owners exiting their companies.
 
 
Your Exit Map: Navigating the Boomer Bust
Your Exit Map: Navigating the Boomer Bust
 
SAN ANTONIO - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Richly illustrated in full color with charts, graphs and iconic photos of Boomer history, it provides a detailed guide to controlling the process of a successful business transition.

Gardendale Press, a subsidiary of MPN Inc., announces the release of a completely new concept in business books, Your Exit Map: Navigating the Boomer Bust.

Your Exit Map eclipses the traditional grey flannel business book in both appearance and content. Written by MPN Inc. President and award-winning author John F. Dini, the book features over 300 illustrations and a supporting website of free planning education and interactive tools at www.YourExitMap.com.

"In his books and articles, John F. Dini has long been one of the most reliable sources of wisdom for entrepreneurs, especially those preparing to transition out of their companies. With Your Exit Map, he has written another book that manages to be both entertaining and informative. Whether you read it for the amusing nostalgia, eye-opening statistics, interviews, insider tips or real-life stories, it is a valuable addition to every Baby Boomer business owner's library of exit planning knowledge."--Bo Burlingham, author of Finish Big and Small Giants

By coordinating multiple media, Your Exit Map presents a reader with the opportunity to immediately compare his or her own business to the examples in the book. Interactive graphing and functional online spreadsheets return immediate answers concerning valuation, measurement of earnings and the practicality of a planning timeframe.

"Our team worked for over two years to make this the most reader-friendly way to approach the topic of exit planning while maintaining a core of solid, usable information," said author John F. Dini. "The 3,000,000 Baby Boomer business owners, who are preparing to transfer 60% of the nation?s privately held businesses, need a way to make starting a plan as easy as possible."

Because exit strategies are such a critical component of entrepreneurship, retirement planning and the transfer of generational wealth, upon request Mr. Dini is offering free copies of this unique resource to university business programs and libraries throughout North America.

Your Exit Map: Navigating the Boomer Bust is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

Further information
www.yourexitmap.com

Contact
John F. Dini, President
MPN Inc.
***@mpninc.com
End
Source:Gardendale Press and MPN Inc.
Email:***@mpninc.com
Posted By:***@mpninc.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Jun 06, 2017
