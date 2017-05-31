News By Tag
BBG closes successful first season with innovative changes for the future
On the heels of the wildly successful five month regular season Jaynes announced BBG is on pace to increase to a two million dollar payout annually.
"Last year we changed our payout to be based on total amount of certifications. I do not want to see the payout go down but instead see it increase year after year and the only way to do that is to get more bulls certified into the program. In short, I hope to have 400-500 bulls annually in our program," said Jaynes.
Upon returning to BBG, it didn't take Jaynes' twenty-four hours to announce game changing deals for BBG.
The legendary D & H Cattle Company has agreed that 100 percent of their ninety-plus yearling bulls being sold at the American Heritage on this weekend will be sold with the description of paid up in the Bucking Bull Games program.
Joining D & H and BBG will be Griggs Cattle Co. who has agreed to certify 100 percent of their 2016 born bulls, approximately twenty-five bulls. The east coast report from Jerome Davis is that he has agreed to consider certifying 100 percent of the yearlings he sells at his next production sale.
Recently accepting the challenge of returning to the company's headquarters in Orchard, Texas, Jaynes announced the completion of the BBG's first regular season competition where over $750,000 was paid out to 35 different bulls during BBG's five month season. But that's not the big news, more than 10 bulls have earnings in excess of $25,000 with more than $600,000 still in the BBG bank and scheduled to be paid out at the finals, which serves as the finale for the top 25 ranked buckers.
Dedicated to the companies he created, Jaynes recently resigned from Championship Bull Riding and returned to Orchard to lead the sales at BBG. Jaynes also announced that Dennis Davis, who was promoted, will remain the President of BBG and continue to excel at the job of the day to day operations.
In addition, Jaynes announced the addition of two new qualifying events - PRELIMINARY WARM-UP SERIES WITH A DOUBLE DOWN FOR VEGAS QUALIFYING INCENTIVE.
These two short series have been created to offer bull owners an extra opportunity to win a big incentive check and a ticket to compete in top 25 in Las Vegas without going to the Preliminary.
"The focus of this company has always been on creating some big payoffs for BBG certified bulls so investors feel like they have a legitimate chance to make some money owning bucking bulls and this new series will do just that. I also like it because the top 10 bulls that have already cashed in this year are not eligible to compete in this incentive so it ensures we have created a path for 3 or 4 new bulls to win big, " said President Dennis Davis.
Double Down Payout for Vegas incentive will be based on an average score at two events. With 50 bulls paid up in the Double Down Incentive, the top three bulls will receive the following:
1st Place - $45,000 plus a spot in the top 25 in Las Vegas
2nd Place - $27,000 plus spot in top 25 in Las Vegas
3rd Place - $18,000 plus spot in top 25 in Las Vegas
For more information contact Billy Jaynes, Billy@buckingbullgames.com or Dennis Davis, Dennis@buckingbullgames.com, or call 979-478-2855 (BULL).
Dennis Davis
979-478-6256
***@buckingbullgames.com
