News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Purina's 2017 Pet Care Innovation Prize Competition Announces Webinar Series
Purina's Pet Care Innovation Prize Competition Announces New Benefits for Pet Care Entrepreneurs
The pet care marketplace is huge and growing, with nearly 80 million homes in the US with pets, according to the latest APPA Study. This exciting and valuable market provides opportunities to entrepreneurs with innovative products that are aligned with changing expectations and trends. Because innovation and entrepreneurship help the entire industry adapt to changing consumer trends, the PCIP helps entrepreneurs and startups that have unique pet care products, insights, intellectual property, or experience with recognition and support to accelerate their growth.
Emerging pet care companies give none of their own equity or intellectual property away in entering the PCIP. In 2016, out of 84 applications from 11 countries, Obe was recognized as the Grand Prize winner, while Ewegurt, FetchFind, K9 Fit Club and PupPod were finalists. All won valuable support and to help their business grow. In 2017, the value to early stage pet care entrepreneurs is even greater:
Early stage business evaluation – Every entry goes in front of at least a dozen pet care industry experts, serial entrepreneurs, and investors who
rank the entries to determine up to five finalists. All applicants, not just finalists, will see how their entry compares to dozens of other early stage pet care companies in uniqueness, potential in the industry, likelihood to get industry support, and team strength – valuable insights for any company.
Cash and coaching – In addition to $10,000 in cash, up to five finalists get an all-expenses-
New In 2017 Industry recognition and validation – Following the Boot Camp, the finalists will travel all-expenses-
Support to accelerate growth – While in New York, finalists will also be judged by senior Nestlé Purina PetCare executives, industry leaders and pet care investors to determine who will win the grand prize – a free booth at Global Pet Expo 2018, courtesy of the American Pet Products Association, and up to $10,000 in support to showcase their business there.
This year's PCIP will also include a series of free webinars that will give valuable content to startups and those thinking about starting a pet care business and/or entering the PCIP competition. Approximately every three weeks a webinar will be offered, featuring industry experts discussing subjects important to pet care entrepreneurs.
Webinar Calendar:
Tuesday, June 13th – Noon EST / 9:00a.m. PST
Topic: "Reality in the Pet Care Industry and What Entrepreneurs Can do About It,"
Many of the companies that launch every year don't survive – find out some of the factors driving success and what you can do about them as an entrepreneur.
Presenters: John Gibbons at Pet Business Professor.
Wednesday, June 21st – Noon EST / 9:00a.m. PST
Topic: "Entrepreneurship:
Learn how two entrepreneurs recognized by Pet Age magazine combine discipline with creative insight to get from a good idea to sustainable growth.
Presenters: Carina Evans of Dog Rocks/Podium Pet Products
Kelly Ison of Einstein Pets
Monday, June 26th – Noon EST / 9:00a.m. PST
Topic: "From Bootstrap to Scale – The Strategy of Pet Care Company Growth."
To grow, you need a strategy that brings together product, sales channel partners, pet parents and influencers. Learn from an industry veteran and a rising how to plan for and manage growth.
Presenters: Jim Von Der Heydt, President of InnoVentures
Hilary Wade, Founder of Obe, the 2016 Pet Care Innovation Prize Grand Winner
Thursday, July 13th – Noon EST / 9:00a.m. PST
Topic: "Pet Food & Treat Startups: Scaling Production Creatively."
As much as you'd like investment to go from your kitchen to your own factory, the reality is that there are lots of reasons to work with others while you grow, and a lot more resources that you can use.
Presenters: Joe Golembeski – Manager, Product Supply Innovation at Nestlé Purina North America
Wiliam Madden, Founder of Right Brain Consulting and author of "Separating the Con Man From the Co Man: How to Source a Contract Manufacture"
To learn more about the Pet Care Innovation Prize, visit:
https://petcareinnovationprize.com/
To register for the webinars, apply for the Pet Care Innovation Prize or find out more, go to www.PetCareInnovationPrize.com. Applications for this year's Pet Care Innovation Prize close on August 4, 2017 - to start your application, go to: https://petcareinnovationprize.com/
Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse